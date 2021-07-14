Locals Lourdes Torres, Katie Jackowski and Emma Best help Michio win national volleyball crown

Lourdes Torres didn’t want the lasting memory of her high school volleyball years to be of a loss.
After falling short in the IHSAA Class 4A state title game last November, the Munster senior picked herself up and got back on the volleyball court with her travel team, Michio College Volleyball Academy.
Combining with Region talents Emma Best (Lake Central) and Katie Jackowski (Hanover Central), as well as a group of Illinois players, Torres ended her high school playing career with a national championship. Michio won the 18U title at the USA Volleyball Junior National Championships in Columbus, Ohio, in late April.
“It’s hard to compare (high school and club volleyball),” Torres said. “There were definitely nerves going into both matches, but there were nerves mixed with excitement. Then the adrenaline kicks in and you’re playing volleyball. I’m so grateful for this opportunity.”
There were times when it looked like the club season would never get off the ground, especially for the Chicago-based Michio program. Jackowski remembers a number of practices where it would just be Best and Torres in the gym with her, because the Illinois players had their fall season moved around. The 18U national championships are held in the spring, so high school seniors can get to their college campuses during the following summer.
“This year was a little bit complicated,” Jackowski said. “Illinois closed things down for a bit because of COVID and a lot of our practices were just Indiana girls. It was definitely great to be able to have the season.”
Playing for an Illinois-based travel program meant a lot of traveling for Jackowski. The Hanover Central senior lived nearly an hour away from the practice facility and she would have to balance the commute with schoolwork and staying sharp on the court.
“It’s incredibly difficult,” Jackowski said. “It takes a lot of work, but it was so worth it.”
While Jackowski was new to Michio this year, the championship run capped off eight years of competition together for Best and Torres. Rivals during the high school season, Torres (Aurora) and Best (Indiana State) are close friends off the court.
“This was just huge for us,” Torres said. “Emma and I have been playing club volleyball together since we were 10. Katie came and fit right in with us. We wanted this. Everything that happened in the last year, from now getting a full season and everything, we just clicked. We knew we wanted to go out with a bang and we did it.”
Michio won all nine of its games in Columbus and dropped just three sets the entire weekend. The toughest match came in the semifinals against a team from Texas, where Michio dropped the first set 25-21 before rallying for wins in the next two sets. The team then won the championship with a 25-20, 26-24 win over a team from Las Vegas. The highlight came less than an hour later when USA Volleyball sent a picture of the Michio win out on all of its social media pages.
“That was the coolest part,” Torres said. “We all saw it and we sent it back and forth to each other. USA Volleyball posted about us on Instagram. There were so many people that saw that. I couldn’t have asked for (high school) volleyball to end in any other way.”