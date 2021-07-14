Locals Lourdes Torres, Katie Jackowski and Emma Best help Michio win national volleyball crown

“This year was a little bit complicated,” Jackowski said. “Illinois closed things down for a bit because of COVID and a lot of our practices were just Indiana girls. It was definitely great to be able to have the season.”

Playing for an Illinois-based travel program meant a lot of traveling for Jackowski. The Hanover Central senior lived nearly an hour away from the practice facility and she would have to balance the commute with schoolwork and staying sharp on the court.

“It’s incredibly difficult,” Jackowski said. “It takes a lot of work, but it was so worth it.”

While Jackowski was new to Michio this year, the championship run capped off eight years of competition together for Best and Torres. Rivals during the high school season, Torres (Aurora) and Best (Indiana State) are close friends off the court.

“This was just huge for us,” Torres said. “Emma and I have been playing club volleyball together since we were 10. Katie came and fit right in with us. We wanted this. Everything that happened in the last year, from now getting a full season and everything, we just clicked. We knew we wanted to go out with a bang and we did it.”