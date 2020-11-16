 Skip to main content
Longtime coach Jerry Hoover, 86, resigns amid COVID-19 concerns
PREP BASKETBALL

Longtime coach Jerry Hoover, 86, resigns amid COVID-19 concerns

Sounding maybe a little annoyed at all the attention given his resignation from Blackford High so as not to put himself at greater risk of catching COVID-19, legendary Indiana high school basketball coach Jerry Hoover somewhat reluctantly agreed to a quick telephone interview.

“Well, OK then, let’s do it,” Hoover said. “I don’t have much time.”

He might not see why a man coaching at the age of 86 and executing a ninth transformation of a losing program into a winning one is such a big deal. After all, he once learned a great deal of basketball from a coach much older than that during one conversation.

Hoover doesn’t hesitate when asked to name the greatest of all-time at his profession.

“The best basketball coach? Wooden. Johnny Wooden,” Hoover said. “I only met him once. I went out there and spent seven hours with him when he was 97. Wonderful man. Wonderful man.”

What made the coach who led UCLA to 10 national titles the greatest?

“He was just a great man,” Hoover said. “And first of all, he had great players. You can’t get anything done without players. (Lew) Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s name until 1973) is probably the best player ever. If you’re going to start an NBA franchise, you have to start it with Alcindor.”

Hoover had more in common with Wooden than coaching Bruins. Both men are from Indiana and played basketball for Purdue, Wooden a three-time All-American, Hoover a walk-on. Wooden’s varsity coach was Ward “Piggy” Lambert, who was Hoover’s freshman coach at Purdue. Wooden was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts as a player in 1960 and as a coach in 1973. Hoover was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in March of 2019 at the age of 84.

His impact on the Region has been felt during his Hall-of-Fame career. Hoover coached at Lake Central, DeMotte and Kankakee Valley, and also coached the Andrean girls program.

Hoover seemed more at ease talking about Wooden’s accomplishments than his own.

“You know, the guys I’ve talked to through the years who played for him, they all just loved him,” Hoover said. “He was just a wonderful person. He didn’t raise his voice. He never swore. He didn’t do things that a lot of guys do. He was just a very, very good man. And that’s what got it done.”

Another similarity.

“I don’t yell,” Hoover said. “I’m not a yeller. I do swear when I’m not coaching, but I never swear when I’m coaching.”

Hoover didn’t have to look far to see an example of why catching COVID-19 is the last thing he wants to risk. Blackford athletic director Tony Uggen spent 26 days in isolation and two hospital stays, twice was asked if he had a legal will, and more than two months since contracting COVID-19 still feels some of the effects of the pandemic that is making a vengeful comeback worldwide just in time for basketball season.

“Jerry told me, ‘If I catch it, I’m gonna die,’ “ Uggen said by phone from his home.

Hoover’s decision means he won’t get to coach the senior year of his distant cousin, magician of a basketball player Luke Brown. His name already can be found in Indiana record books alongside such legends as Steve Alford, Damon Bailey, Larry Bird, Rick Mount and Oscar Robertson. If Brown maintains his 32.2 points-per-game scoring average, he’ll rank at the top in that category.

The centerpiece in Hoover transforming a program that had a 1-69 record in the seasons leading up to the arrival of the coach and the guard, Brown likely would attract multiple sellout crowds to the gymnasium that seats 4,400 for his senior year. But with an eye toward keeping the team healthy, Uggen said crowds will be limited to 250.

Blackford went 52-27 in three seasons under Hoover, who predicts that the Bruins will be “one of the four best teams in the state this year,” playing for promoted assistant Grant Newlin.

Brown joins a list of greats to have played for Hoover that includes Randy Wittman from Ben Davis High and Jasmine Penny and Whitney Jennings of Logansport.

“It was very hard, very hard leaving Luke Brown,” Hoover said of his decision. “But I won’t be in the gym. I never go back to a gym where I’ve coached. I don’t think it’s fair to the next coach, so I won’t be going to the games.”

He said he still plans to attend other basketball games, “but I’m going to be covered up and isolated.”

Hoover didn’t completely shut the door to the idea of resurrecting yet another losing program, but appears resigned to his coaching career having ended.

“I’m 86 you know, so that’s probably out of the question,” he said. “Let’s see what happens.”

