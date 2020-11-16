Longtime coach Jerry Hoover, 86, resigns amid COVID-19 concerns

Hoover had more in common with Wooden than coaching Bruins. Both men are from Indiana and played basketball for Purdue, Wooden a three-time All-American, Hoover a walk-on. Wooden’s varsity coach was Ward “Piggy” Lambert, who was Hoover’s freshman coach at Purdue. Wooden was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts as a player in 1960 and as a coach in 1973. Hoover was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame as a coach in March of 2019 at the age of 84.

His impact on the Region has been felt during his Hall-of-Fame career. Hoover coached at Lake Central, DeMotte and Kankakee Valley, and also coached the Andrean girls program.

Hoover seemed more at ease talking about Wooden’s accomplishments than his own.

“You know, the guys I’ve talked to through the years who played for him, they all just loved him,” Hoover said. “He was just a wonderful person. He didn’t raise his voice. He never swore. He didn’t do things that a lot of guys do. He was just a very, very good man. And that’s what got it done.”

Another similarity.

“I don’t yell,” Hoover said. “I’m not a yeller. I do swear when I’m not coaching, but I never swear when I’m coaching.”