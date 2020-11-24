Longtime educator, Valparaiso superfan Myron Knauff, dies at age 101

VALPARAISO — One newspaper memorial, or one century for that matter, is hardly enough space to capture the impact that Myron Knauff had on Northwest Indiana.
Knauff, a longtime fixture at Valparaiso High School sporting events, died on Saturday at the age of 101. The former Hebron principal helped form the Porter County Conference before transitioning to Valparaiso where he served as assistant superintendent and left his fingerprints all over the Region.
“He was an icon for Valparaiso, Valparaiso Community Schools and Porter County,” former Valparaiso football coach Mark Hoffman said. “He gave his life to all of us. Good man.”
Knauff arrived in Northwest Indiana in 1954 when he became the principal at Hebron. Before he took the job, Knauff grew up in Deedsville and went to Franklin College before joining the Navy and spending a year at UCLA studying meteorology.
“He found out that if you joined a sports team at UCLA, then you didn’t have to march,” his son John Knauff said. “He joined the baseball team and was a letter winner in 1944. He played first base, but UCLA already had a first baseman, so he told the coach that he played outfield even though he had never played the position before. He started for the entire year.”
Knauff helped to form the Porter County Conference in 1958 while serving as Hebron’s de facto athletic director. He spent the next 10 years at the school before joining the Valparaiso system in 1968 where he spent 18 years at the assistant superintendent. It was in that role that Knauff left a permanent imprint on the community as he played a role in the hiring of many teachers and coaches.
“The first person that I talked to in 1972 when I got hired was Myron,” Hoffman said. “Then again in 1977, he was the person I talked with when I became the head football coach. His involvement with the IHSAA and the number of coaches that he hired during the 70’s and the 80’s, it was big.”
Support Local Journalism
It didn’t take long for Hoffman to realize how special Knauff and his approach to education through athletics happened to be. It became the blueprint for how Valparaiso’s programs would be constructed over the years.
“He always believed that we didn’t just want great teachers, but we wanted teachers that reached out beyond the classroom into some sort of extracurricular environment,” Hoffman said. “Whether that was sports, band or whatever else, he wanted total involvement. That’s where we developed our philosophy.”
Knauff left the position in 1986, but he didn’t leave Valparaiso. John Knauff estimates that his father attended well over 10,000 Valparaiso sporting events during his lifetime, even if the relationship didn’t have the sweetest of beginnings.
“He loved going to all of the games and he particularly liked it when Valparaiso won,” John said. “When he was at Hebron, we’d occasionally play Valpo in the (basketball) sectional and it would be held at Valpo in those days. He was convinced that Valpo was paying the refs off and he was convinced that they had such a huge advantage, which of course they did over a school our size, but it wasn’t the refs. After a few years of working at Valpo, he became a huge fan.”
The commitment to Valparaiso athletics lasted into his 100th year as Knauff was in his usual spot in the balcony last March when the Vikings won a sectional boys basketball title over rival Chesterton. It was the last live sporting event Knauff attended as COVID-19 derailed the season the next week. Knauff was a usual fixture at Valparaiso football games, where his son Mark serves as the public address announcer, but he stayed away this fall due to COVID-19.
“My fondest memories are really of just him always being there,” Valparaiso boys basketball coach Barak Coolman said. “Rain, snow, sleet or shine, you could always count on Myron being up in the balcony. Talking to John and just knowing how much Valpo basketball meant to his father and to the family, it almost caused me to break down and cry. We lost a legacy person that means so much to all of us.”
The Knauff family is planning on a private funeral this Friday with hopes to hold a celebration of life next spring or summer.
Gallery: Myron Knauff honored before Kankakee Valley plays Valparaiso
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Myron Knauff honored during pregame ceremonies
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Gallery: Kankakee Valley at Valparaiso girls basketball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!