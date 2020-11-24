Longtime educator, Valparaiso superfan Myron Knauff, dies at age 101

“The first person that I talked to in 1972 when I got hired was Myron,” Hoffman said. “Then again in 1977, he was the person I talked with when I became the head football coach. His involvement with the IHSAA and the number of coaches that he hired during the 70’s and the 80’s, it was big.”

It didn’t take long for Hoffman to realize how special Knauff and his approach to education through athletics happened to be. It became the blueprint for how Valparaiso’s programs would be constructed over the years.

“He always believed that we didn’t just want great teachers, but we wanted teachers that reached out beyond the classroom into some sort of extracurricular environment,” Hoffman said. “Whether that was sports, band or whatever else, he wanted total involvement. That’s where we developed our philosophy.”

Knauff left the position in 1986, but he didn’t leave Valparaiso. John Knauff estimates that his father attended well over 10,000 Valparaiso sporting events during his lifetime, even if the relationship didn’t have the sweetest of beginnings.