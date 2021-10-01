Longtime NWI coach, administrator Chris Nicolini dies at 75

Chris Nicolini, a longtime fixture on the Region track and field scene, died on Monday.

He was 75 and had battled Alzheimer's disease, according to his online obituary.

Nicolini spent 21 years at Andrean and 21 1/2 at Bishop Noll, along with a short stint at Lowell.

He coached both football and track, and served as Andrean's athletic director, before retiring as a coach and guidance counselor at Noll in 2017.

"Chris had a passion for students and student-athletes," Bishop Noll President Paul Mullaney said. "He saw them as our future and wanted to invest his energy in them.

"It was never about him. It was always about the kids."

A Mishawaka native, Nicolini graduated from St. Joseph High School in South Bend before going on to Xavier University in Cincinnati. He played football for four years there and earned two degrees, a bachelor's in political science and master's in educational guidance.

He also served 22 years in the Army Reserves.

"He talked for days on end about the Army-Navy (football) game," Mullaney said. "He was very committed to his family, to his faith and to Catholic education.