Madi Elish uses experience to lead Crown Point past youthful Munster

CROWN POINT — It wasn’t Madi Elish’s first time pitching Thursday. It takes a lot to fluster the Crown Point senior and Arizona commit.

When Munster’s Hailey Sullivan launched a ball over the fence in left field in the first inning, she just focused on the next batter. When Marisa Chabez doubled in a run in the seventh to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to one run, Elish just turned attention toward getting the final out.

“I’ve learned from playing for so many years that I can’t let something like that get to me, because I know if I let it get to me for the rest of the game it’s just going to bring down my team. So I have to make sure I stay up and stay focused on the next pitch every time,” she said. “I knew coming in that Munster was going to be really aggressive and they’re a really good team so I knew if something like that were to happen, I just needed to be able to refocus and get back into the game.”

Elish gave up an uncharacteristic two runs over her seven innings, allowing five hits and striking out eight. Crown Point, which is ranked No. 18 in the latest USA Today Super 25 poll, held on to win 3-2.