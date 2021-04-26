Mady Kindy, Paige Vukadinovich lead Munster past Andrean

"I actually think the wind kind of helped me," Vukadinovich said. "It kind of threw them off a little bit. And then when I was in the field, I was just playing more to the left side because that's where the wind was going."

Monday's victory marked Munster's seventh straight win and second against Andrean this season. But, more importantly it helped the Mustangs (12-3, 4-1) remain tied with Kankakee Valley atop the NCC.

Earlier this season, Munster lost 12-7 at home to the Kougars on April 12. Vukadinovich understands that every conference game could determine which program ultimately walks away with the title.

"We really want to win conference this year," Vukadinovich. "So obviously to do that we want to win all of our conference games."

Before the Mustangs face another NCC opponent, however, they'll first hit the road to play Chicago powerhouse Marist. Munster will face the undefeated RedHawks, ranked No. 6 in the country by MaxPreps, on Tuesday.

Raspopovich believes it will be a great test for her team.