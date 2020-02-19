Marc Bruner steps down as Portage girls basketball coach

Coming off a year that featured a school-record 20 wins, a host of talented players coming back and a dominant junior varsity squad on the way, stepping away from the Portage girls basketball program wasn’t an easy decision for Marc Bruner.
“As hard as this is, it was harder to leave my own children,” Bruner said when explaining his decision for resigning after five years with the Indians.
Bruner, who announced he was stepping down on Twitter earlier this week, cited the need to spend more time with his family when reached Wednesday afternoon.
“I can’t just do something halfway,” Bruner said. “We had a really good season and the future is really good for this group. The team has the possibility to go from good to great, and they need somebody whose heart will be there.”
Bruner has two children, ages six and three, and missing out on important family time was starting to work at the longtime coach. Bruner spent five seasons with Portage and had previous stops at Bishop Noll and Wheeler. He also won a softball state championship with the Bearcats in 2010.
“Coaching basketball is a yearlong job,” Bruner said. “It’s not just the practice, and it’s not just the season. It’s middle school programs and running summer teams. I’d get to see my kids for an hour, maybe an hour and a half each night. The happiest thing for me was to see my players happy and to see them celebrate each other. On a personal level, it was hard not to be at home.”
Assistant coaches Jovanny Gonzalez and David Bock will remain with the program as the school posted the opening. Bruner has remained very close with his staff and the school, making that very clear when he met with the players to share his decision.
"I told them that I'm not going to be far," Bruner said. "I'll be their biggest fan. I'll be at all their games. If nothing else, I'll do the scorebook."