You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Marc Bruner steps down as Portage girls basketball coach
top story urgent
Girls basketball

Marc Bruner steps down as Portage girls basketball coach

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Portage at Chesterton girls basketball

Marc Bruner recently announced his resignation as Portage girls basketball coach.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Coming off a year that featured a school-record 20 wins, a host of talented players coming back and a dominant junior varsity squad on the way, stepping away from the Portage girls basketball program wasn’t an easy decision for Marc Bruner.

“As hard as this is, it was harder to leave my own children,” Bruner said when explaining his decision for resigning after five years with the Indians.

Bruner, who announced he was stepping down on Twitter earlier this week, cited the need to spend more time with his family when reached Wednesday afternoon.

“I can’t just do something halfway,” Bruner said. “We had a really good season and the future is really good for this group. The team has the possibility to go from good to great, and they need somebody whose heart will be there.”

Bruner has two children, ages six and three, and missing out on important family time was starting to work at the longtime coach. Bruner spent five seasons with Portage and had previous stops at Bishop Noll and Wheeler. He also won a softball state championship with the Bearcats in 2010.

“Coaching basketball is a yearlong job,” Bruner said. “It’s not just the practice, and it’s not just the season. It’s middle school programs and running summer teams. I’d get to see my kids for an hour, maybe an hour and a half each night. The happiest thing for me was to see my players happy and to see them celebrate each other. On a personal level, it was hard not to be at home.”

Assistant coaches Jovanny Gonzalez and David Bock will remain with the program as the school posted the opening. Bruner has remained very close with his staff and the school, making that very clear when he met with the players to share his decision.

“I told them that I’m not going to be far,” Bruner said. “I’ll be their biggest fan. I’ll be at all their games. If nothing else, I’ll do the scorebook.”\

Gallery: The Region's top 10 prep basketball gyms

+1 
Marc Bruner

Marc Bruner, Portage girls basketball
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Artim shines at state swimming prelims
NWI Preps Swimming

Artim shines at state swimming prelims

  • Updated

Artim will race for two state titles on Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis, qualifying as the sixth seed in the 50-yard freestyle (23.34 seconds) and the eighth seed in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.21).

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts