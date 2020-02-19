Marc Bruner steps down as Portage girls basketball coach

Coming off a year that featured a school-record 20 wins, a host of talented players coming back and a dominant junior varsity squad on the way, stepping away from the Portage girls basketball program wasn’t an easy decision for Marc Bruner.

“As hard as this is, it was harder to leave my own children,” Bruner said when explaining his decision for resigning after five years with the Indians.

Bruner, who announced he was stepping down on Twitter earlier this week, cited the need to spend more time with his family when reached Wednesday afternoon.

“I can’t just do something halfway,” Bruner said. “We had a really good season and the future is really good for this group. The team has the possibility to go from good to great, and they need somebody whose heart will be there.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bruner has two children, ages six and three, and missing out on important family time was starting to work at the longtime coach. Bruner spent five seasons with Portage and had previous stops at Bishop Noll and Wheeler. He also won a softball state championship with the Bearcats in 2010.