Marist tops Crown Point in meeting of interstate powers

CROWN POINT — Crown Point has played a difficult schedule. Thursday offered a chance to see a different level of softball.

The Bulldogs hosted Marist, who crossed the state line from the Mount Greenwood neighborhood of Chicago to come to the Lake County hub for a meeting of nationally ranked teams.

Marist is ranked No. 11 in the country in the latest USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll. The Bulldogs are No. 21. The RedHawks are No. 3 in the Extra Inning Softball national rankings and No. 5 in MaxPreps' poll. The Bulldogs are No. 27 in MaxPreps' poll.

Crown Point made it a game but came up short 7-2.

“We could win state and that might still be the best team we see all year,” Crown Point coach Angie Richwalski said. “We knew that. Marist comes ready to play every time so I’m not shocked.”

Only six teams have scored runs against Marist (23-0) this season. The RedHawks have only allowed more than one run four times.

“They showed out,” junior Emily Phillips said. “I think they’re pretty good. Do I think we could’ve done better? I think our performance would’ve shown on the scoreboard if we’d done better. But they’re a pretty good team.”