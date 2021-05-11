Marquette senior thriving on the course and in the classroom

“The work hasn’t been impossible,” Pruzin said. “You definitely need good time management. You need enough time to do your homework and get through your studies and then golf is a part of that, as well. I’ve learned how to manage my time much better.”

With the discipline that Pruzin has developed in the classroom, he has also carried that onto the golf course. Third-year coach Cody Ward has been with Pruzin every step of the way, and he’s seen the senior become a steadying force for the rest of the roster this season.

“Robert has always brought a lot of enthusiasm to the game,” Ward said. “He’s that ‘Steady Eddie,’ and I know that I can count on him. He’s always working and you can just see all the work that he’s done with his game over the last two years.”

Pruzin helped lead the Blazers to a third-place finish at the 2019 sectionals as the then-sophomore was one of three players on the roster to shoot an 88. Pruzin shot a team-best 89 at regionals, but the Blazers finished in 18th place out of 18 teams.

“Two years ago, we were right there as a team in sectionals and this year we want to win it,” Pruzin said. “That’s the goal for us.”