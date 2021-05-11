Marquette senior thriving on the course and in the classroom

Robert Pruzin can’t wait to get to the golf course.
The Marquette senior looks forward to grabbing his golf bag and hitting the links every day during the spring. In order to do that, Pruzin first has to hit the books.
In addition to leading the Blazers this season, Pruzin is balancing a heavy course load that features college courses from both Ivy Tech and Indiana. His business classes are paving the way toward an associate's degree, while he is aiming to study pre-med at Wabash this fall with the goal of ultimately becoming an optometrist.
“It’s been a lot of college classes and before COVID, Ivy Tech was sending a lot of professors to campus,” Pruzin said. “After COVID, everything has moved online. Golf has become an escape. I especially love playing some of the nicer courses. It’s a nice change of pace after staring at an iPad for eight hours a day.”
Pruzin and teammate Aidan Bartnicki are two of 13 seniors at Marquette that were part of the 2017 inaugural class of Marquette Catholic University High School, better known as “MQTT-U.” The school within a school allowed students to take college courses alongside their high school work. The inaugural class, which features several other athletes from across the school, will graduate next month with a combined 940 dual credits that averages out to 75 per student.
“The work hasn’t been impossible,” Pruzin said. “You definitely need good time management. You need enough time to do your homework and get through your studies and then golf is a part of that, as well. I’ve learned how to manage my time much better.”
With the discipline that Pruzin has developed in the classroom, he has also carried that onto the golf course. Third-year coach Cody Ward has been with Pruzin every step of the way, and he’s seen the senior become a steadying force for the rest of the roster this season.
“Robert has always brought a lot of enthusiasm to the game,” Ward said. “He’s that ‘Steady Eddie,’ and I know that I can count on him. He’s always working and you can just see all the work that he’s done with his game over the last two years.”
Pruzin helped lead the Blazers to a third-place finish at the 2019 sectionals as the then-sophomore was one of three players on the roster to shoot an 88. Pruzin shot a team-best 89 at regionals, but the Blazers finished in 18th place out of 18 teams.
“Two years ago, we were right there as a team in sectionals and this year we want to win it,” Pruzin said. “That’s the goal for us.”
While tasting some postseason success was a thrill for Pruzin, the true joy of the 2019 season came when he shot a hole-in-one at Long Beach Country Club. Pruzin aced a 148-yard hole in a moment that still stays with him two years later.
“It was so surreal,” Pruzin said. “I was in disbelief when it happened. I hit the shot and when it fell, it took one hop and went in. I walked up to the hole in shock. It’s a once in a lifetime moment.”
Ward remembers the shot like it was yesterday.
“I remember it just like I was the one who had the shot,” Ward said. “This season actually reminds me a lot of 2019. We started out a bit slow and then we got it going right before sectionals. I’ve been telling the guys that this whole season is practice for us until we get to the postseason. That’s the whole goal for us.”