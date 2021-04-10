 Skip to main content
Meet The Times 2021 Boys Basketball All-Area teams
alert urgent
BOYS BASKETBALL

Meet The Times 2021 Boys Basketball All-Area teams

Quimari Peterson, boys basketball player of the year

West Side senior Quimari Peterson dribbles along the gym's signature cougar paw prints that follow the basketball sidelines. Peterson was chosen as The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

First Team

Christopher Mantis, Lowell, Sr., G/F

Stats: 28.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.2 spg

Mantis, an Appalachian State commit, scored a program-record 53 points against Rensselaer Central on Feb. 23. He ends his prep career as the Red Devils' all-time leading scorer.

Quimari Peterson, West Side, Sr., G

Stats: 14 ppg, 4 rpg, 4 apg, 2 spg

Peterson, The Times 2021 Player of the Year, led the Cougars to their first Class 4A sectional and regional titles in 16 years.

Jalen Washington, West Side, Jr., F

Stats: 13 ppg, 6rpg, 1.2 bpg

Washington missed all of last season with a torn right ACL. The consensus five-star prospect returned this season and was named an Indiana Junior All-Star.

Cole Wireman, Kouts, Sr., G

Stats: 25.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.7 spg

Wireman led the Mustangs to a Class A state runner-up finish. He ended his prep career as the Porter County all-time leading scorer with 2,141 points.

Harold Woods, Hammond, Sr., G/F

Stats: 18.2 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 1.9 spg

Woods helped the Wildcats win their fourth consecutive Class 3A sectional title.

Second Team

Reggie Abram Jr., Hammond, Sr., G

Stats: 12.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 2.7 spg

Abram guided the Wildcats to an 18-2 record and an Associated Press Class 3A No. 1 ranking in their final season in school history.

Koron Davis, Bowman, Sr., G

Stats: 26.1 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.3 spg

Davis, the Eagles' all-time leading scorer, led the team to back-to-back Class 2A sectional crowns.

Travis Grayson, Chesterton, Jr., G

Stats: 18.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 3.3 apg, 2.7 spg

Grayson was named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association underclass all-state Supreme 15 team alongside West Side's Washington.

Darrell Reed, Hammond, Sr., F

Stats: 12.8 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 2.1 bpg

Reed will continue his career at Alabama State, whose head coach is former NBA player Mo Williams.

Kyle Ross, Lake Central, Sr., F

Stats: 18.2 ppg, 8.9 ppg, 1.5 apg, 1.5 spg

Ross has scholarship offers from Drake, Milwaukee and Rhode Island, among others.

Third Team

Luka Balac, Munster, Sr., G/F

Stats: 15.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.3 spg

Balac became the seventh player in program history to surpass 1,000 points.

Jamie Hodges Jr., Michigan City, So., G

Stats: 19.8 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.3 spg

Hodges was named to the IBCA underclass large school all-state team.

Logan Van Essen, Illiana Christian, Sr., G

Stats: 24.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2.5 spg

Van Essen is the Vikings' all-time leading scorer. He will continue his career at Calvin University in Michigan.

Cale Wireman, Kouts, Sr., G

Stats: 16.8 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.5 apg, 2.9 spg

Cale Wireman, alongside his twin brother Cole Wireman, guided the Mustangs to a program-record 29 victories.

Jordan Woods, Hammond, So., G

Stats: 10.2 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 5.8 apg, 3.6 spg

Jordan Woods, the younger brother of Harold Woods, had a near triple-double in the Wildcats' Class 3A overtime regional final loss to South Bend St. Joseph. The sophomore notched 17 points and team highs of 12 assists, nine rebounds and seven steals.

Honorable Mention

Landen Babusiak, Hanover Central, Jr., F; Ladaion Barnes, Morton, Jr., G/F; Chrishawn Christmas, West Side, Sr., G/F; AJ Dixon, Merrillville, Jr., G/F; Nicky Flesher, Andrean, Sr., G; Quintin Floyd, 21st Century, So., G; Gabriel Gillespie, Andrean, Jr., F; Brit Harris, Marquette, Jr., G; Mason Jones, Valparaiso, So., G/F; Willie Miller Jr., Lake Station, So., G; Kamari Slaughter, Portage, So., G; Ty Smith, Crown Point, Sr., G; Trey Steinhilber, Boone Grove, Jr., G; Lincoln Thomae, Victory Christian, Jr., G; Breece Walls, Valparaiso, Jr., G.

Gallery: Class A boys basketball state final — Kouts vs. Barr-Reeve

