 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet The Times 2021 Girls Basketball All-Area teams
alert urgent
GIRLS BASKETBALL

Meet The Times 2021 Girls Basketball All-Area teams

Jessica Carrothers, girls basketball player of the year

Crown Point junior Jessica Carrothers poses for a portrait at the Lake County Fairgrounds. Carrothers is The Times of Northwest Indiana's 2021 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

First Team

Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll, Sr., G

Stats: 31.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 4.4 spg

Blakely, an Indiana All-Star, led the state in scoring and had two 50-point games. The Middle Tennessee State recruit finished her prep career with 2,324 points, which is 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history.

Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Jr., G

Stats: 23.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 4.1 spg

Carrothers, The Times 2021 Player of the Year, guided the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state title. She was named an Indiana Junior All-Star and the MaxPreps Indiana High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

Ryin Ott, LaPorte, Sr., G

Stats: 17.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Ott led the Slicers to back-to-back Class 4A sectional crowns. She will join her older sister, Riley, and continue her career at Purdue Fort Wayne.

Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, Jr., F

Stats: 10.7 ppg, 9.1 prg, 2.3 bpg

Stoddard, a Purdue commit, was named an Indiana Junior All-Star alongside Carrothers.

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, Sr., F

Stats: 22.6 ppg, 14.9 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.6 spg, 2.8 bpg

Thompson was named an Indiana All-Star and will continue her career at Northern Kentucky.

Second Team

Taylor Austin, Lake Station, Sr., G

Stats: 14.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6.2 apg, 3.8 spg

Austin, a Purdue Northwest recruit, is the Eagles' all-time leading scorer. She guided the team to a program-record 19 wins this season.

Asia Donald, Hobart, So., G

Stats: 20.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.4 spg

Donald notched two 30-point games and was named an Associated Press All-State honorable mention.

Aleena Mongerie, Munster, Sr., G

Stats: 18.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 spg

Mongerie will continue her career at Salem University in West Virginia.

Laila Rogers, Lake Station, Sr., F

Stats: 14.4 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 2.0 spg, 3.4 bpg

Rogers committed to Purdue Northwest alongside Austin.

Julia Schutz, Andrean, Sr., F

Stats: 14.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.6 bpg

Schutz, the 59ers' all-time leading scorer, led the team to back-to-back Class 2A sectional crowns.

Third Team

Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse, Jr., G

Stats: 25.8 ppg

Barnes has already eclipsed 1,000 points in her high school career.

Ally Capouch, Kouts, So., G

Stats: 17.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.4 spg

Capouch steered the Fillies to their first Class A sectional title since 2015.

Torri Miller, Merrillville, Sr., G

Stats: 11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 6.0 spg

Miller is the Pirates' all-time steals leader with 434 swipes.

Emma O'Brien, Morgan Township, Sr., G

Stats: 14.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.3 apg, 4.3 spg.

O'Brien did a little bit of everything for the Cherokees, who went 7-0 in the Porter County Conference.

Alyna Santiago, Crown Point, Sr., G

Stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.5 spg

Santiago, known for her pesky defensive presence, was named an AP All-State honorable mention.

Honorable Mention

Tori Allen, Andrean, So., G; Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central, Fr., F; Dyamond Blair, Andrean, Sr., G; Chloe Churilla, Highland, Jr., F; Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville, Sr., G; Marisa Esquivel, Griffith, Jr., G; Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll, Sr., G; Ryleigh Grott, Marquette, Sr., F; Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City, Sr., G; Holly Kaim, Munster, Sr., F; Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton, Sr., G; Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso, Sr., G/F; Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley, Jr., G; Jennifer Tomasic, Lake Central, Sr., G; Abigail Tomblin, South Central, Jr., G.

Gallery: 4A girls basketball state final — Crown Point vs. Brownsburg

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blistering start to spring could break records in Southwest

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lake County Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts