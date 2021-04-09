Meet The Times 2021 Girls Basketball All-Area teams

First Team
Courtney Blakely, Bishop Noll, Sr., G
Stats: 31.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 4.4 spg
Blakely, an Indiana All-Star, led the state in scoring and had two 50-point games. The Middle Tennessee State recruit finished her prep career with 2,324 points, which is 16th all-time in Indiana girls basketball history.
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, Jr., G
Stats: 23.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 3.9 apg, 4.1 spg
Carrothers, The Times 2021 Player of the Year, guided the Bulldogs to the Class 4A state title. She was named an Indiana Junior All-Star and the MaxPreps Indiana High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
Ryin Ott, LaPorte, Sr., G
Stats: 17.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Ott led the Slicers to back-to-back Class 4A sectional crowns. She will join her older sister, Riley, and continue her career at Purdue Fort Wayne.
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, Jr., F
Stats: 10.7 ppg, 9.1 prg, 2.3 bpg
Stoddard, a Purdue commit, was named an Indiana Junior All-Star alongside Carrothers.
Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, Sr., F
Stats: 22.6 ppg, 14.9 ppg, 2.9 apg, 2.6 spg, 2.8 bpg
Thompson was named an Indiana All-Star and will continue her career at Northern Kentucky.
Second Team
Taylor Austin, Lake Station, Sr., G
Stats: 14.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 6.2 apg, 3.8 spg
Austin, a Purdue Northwest recruit, is the Eagles' all-time leading scorer. She guided the team to a program-record 19 wins this season.
Asia Donald, Hobart, So., G
Stats: 20.8 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 3.4 spg
Donald notched two 30-point games and was named an Associated Press All-State honorable mention.
Aleena Mongerie, Munster, Sr., G
Stats: 18.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.2 spg
Mongerie will continue her career at Salem University in West Virginia.
Laila Rogers, Lake Station, Sr., F
Stats: 14.4 ppg, 13.4 rpg, 2.0 spg, 3.4 bpg
Rogers committed to Purdue Northwest alongside Austin.
Julia Schutz, Andrean, Sr., F
Stats: 14.9 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.6 bpg
Schutz, the 59ers' all-time leading scorer, led the team to back-to-back Class 2A sectional crowns.
Third Team
Trinity Barnes, Lighthouse, Jr., G
Stats: 25.8 ppg
Barnes has already eclipsed 1,000 points in her high school career.
Ally Capouch, Kouts, So., G
Stats: 17.9 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 2.4 spg
Capouch steered the Fillies to their first Class A sectional title since 2015.
Torri Miller, Merrillville, Sr., G
Stats: 11.6 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 3.0 apg, 6.0 spg
Miller is the Pirates' all-time steals leader with 434 swipes.
Emma O'Brien, Morgan Township, Sr., G
Stats: 14.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.3 apg, 4.3 spg.
O'Brien did a little bit of everything for the Cherokees, who went 7-0 in the Porter County Conference.
Alyna Santiago, Crown Point, Sr., G
Stats: 7.7 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.5 spg
Santiago, known for her pesky defensive presence, was named an AP All-State honorable mention.
Honorable Mention
Tori Allen, Andrean, So., G; Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central, Fr., F; Dyamond Blair, Andrean, Sr., G; Chloe Churilla, Highland, Jr., F; Cailynn Dilosa, Merrillville, Sr., G; Marisa Esquivel, Griffith, Jr., G; Rose Fuentes, Bishop Noll, Sr., G; Ryleigh Grott, Marquette, Sr., F; Katelyn Halfacre, Michigan City, Sr., G; Holly Kaim, Munster, Sr., F; Nalani Malackowski, Chesterton, Sr., G; Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso, Sr., G/F; Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley, Jr., G; Jennifer Tomasic, Lake Central, Sr., G; Abigail Tomblin, South Central, Jr., G.