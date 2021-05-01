Merrillville girls control Woodrick after quarantine

MUNSTER — Merrillville did pretty good Saturday for not having practiced in two weeks.
The Pirates had a coach test positive for COVID-19 and were in quarantine. They hadn’t practiced or competed for 14 days prior to the 40th annual Woodrick Invitational on Saturday at Munster.
“I’ll be honest, I had my lazy days where I didn’t want to work,” junior Devyn Walter said. “My coach (Brandon Wesby) sent us workouts every day. I tried to work out at least three days a week.”
The Pirates showed no rust, taking the top spot for the girls side with 144.833 points. The Mustangs finished second with 126.833.
Walter led the 400 race early but barely held off Munster’s Zoie Bailey. Her kick in the last 50 was good enough to win by 0.04.
“I started to hear her (in the last 200) and around 100 she was right next me to me. I said ‘You got to stay with her and kick and the end,’” Walter said. “You can’t just let her go.”
She also ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay team.
Jordan Yanders was another big scorer for Merrillville. The senior won the 100-meter hurdles, anchored the winning 400-relay team and finished second in the long jump.
Taylor Jackson ran the second leg in her first time with the relay team. The 400 is her forte.
“I’m very happy with this team. We didn’t get a good start but we finished,” Yanders said. “(Jackson) did really good for her first time with us. It’s permanent now and I’m very happy about it.”
The Munster boys won, posting a dominant 137 points. Morton was second with 74.
“It’s very important. (The Woodrick is) obviously a Munster tradition and walking away with the win as a team makes it 10 times better,” Mustangs senior Ari Arzumanian said.
Arzumanian won the 1,600, the 800 and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay. He said Morton’s Ezekial Gomez jumped out early in the 1,600 and worried him.
“I really just raced for the win today. That (1,600) was a little slower from what I usually get done,” he said. “(Gomez) was really cooking. We were going 58 (seconds), 59, 54. One I got in that wind on the back side, I felt it for sure.”
The 25-mile-per-hour wind was a factor all day, especially in the sprints and hurdles. In the longer races, runners were aided by the wind on one half of the track and running into it on the other.
“It’s like you’re running with a parachute,” Morton sprinter Eric Collins said.
Collins won the 100, 200 and 400, including a personal record of 51.2 in the latter. But wasn’t quite satisfied with his day. The Governors senior scratched on all of his long jump attempts, including one that was measured 22 feet, eight inches.
That would’ve been a Morton record, which sits at 22-7.
“I’ll get the school record on Wednesday (at Clark),” Collins said.
Munster’s Varrick Allen won both hurdle races, cruising almost three seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in each.
“With this wind, I’m really proud of what I did. I came in first in both races. I’m feeling good,” he said. “As a team, we’re doing really good today. We’re getting better. We’re really focused and state concentrating during practice and show out in the meet.”
The Bowman girls were third with 32 points while Morton had 21.33. The Bowman boys were also third with 9 points. EC Central boys scored 7.