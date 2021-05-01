Merrillville girls control Woodrick after quarantine

“I’m very happy with this team. We didn’t get a good start but we finished,” Yanders said. “(Jackson) did really good for her first time with us. It’s permanent now and I’m very happy about it.”

The Munster boys won, posting a dominant 137 points. Morton was second with 74.

“It’s very important. (The Woodrick is) obviously a Munster tradition and walking away with the win as a team makes it 10 times better,” Mustangs senior Ari Arzumanian said.

Arzumanian won the 1,600, the 800 and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay. He said Morton’s Ezekial Gomez jumped out early in the 1,600 and worried him.

“I really just raced for the win today. That (1,600) was a little slower from what I usually get done,” he said. “(Gomez) was really cooking. We were going 58 (seconds), 59, 54. One I got in that wind on the back side, I felt it for sure.”

The 25-mile-per-hour wind was a factor all day, especially in the sprints and hurdles. In the longer races, runners were aided by the wind on one half of the track and running into it on the other.

“It’s like you’re running with a parachute,” Morton sprinter Eric Collins said.