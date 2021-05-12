Merrillville pulls away for Duneland Athletic Conference meet title

“My whole game plan was just to stay in reach and make it a kicker’s battle, because at the end of the day, I trust my guts over everyone here,” he said. “When I see good competition, I want to be the best and you have to beat the best. I want to be the best athlete I can and those guys help push me to do it.”

LaPorte junior Cole Raymond won both distance races by wide margins.

He sprinted out in front immediately in the 1,600 and built a lead of about 85 meters before cruising into the finish about five seconds ahead of Crown Point’s Quinton Bock.

In the 3,200, the plan was to run with the pack for the first mile, Raymond said, before making a move. He moved in front with about three and a half laps to go.

“I can’t jog in both of them,” Raymond said.

It was only his second time ever running both distance races in the same meet. He also ran a leg on the Slicers’ 3,200 relay.

The two wins give Raymond four conference championships in his career. He’s also got a cross country one from the fall.

“I kind of grew up trying to win DAC titles,” he said. “This definitely means something to me.”