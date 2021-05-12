Merrillville pulls away for Duneland Athletic Conference meet title

CROWN POINT — Michael Jones wore a huge grin Wednesday after winning the 200 meters at the Duneland Athletic Conference meet in Crown Point.
“I don’t even care (about my time),” the Merrillville sprinter said. “I’m always happy for track. I just love it.”
His time was 22.14 seconds, good for his second conference title at the event after running a leg on the 400 relay.
The Pirates finished first as a team, too, with 140 points. The host Bulldogs were second with 106.
“We had to make a big impact this year and do things the right way and bring in a DAC,” Jones said.
Silas Mathis made a big impact for Merrillville, too, topping a crowded field in the high jump. His first-place jump of 6 feet, 5 inches was an inch better than CP’s Jake Oostman.
It also matches Mathis’s personal record.
“There’s some great athletes here, some good competition, especially with (Oostman),” Mathis said. “This is my first year of track so this feels great, coming in and winning DAC. Now it’s just on to sectionals, regionals and state.”
Crown Point’s Cole Simmons took a pair of firsts, winning the 800 and as part of the 3,200 relay.
Simmons said he knew his biggest competition in the 800 would be Lake Central’s Hayden Podlin and Valparaiso’s Brett Otterbacher. Neither had run earlier, so he expected them to start fast. He made his move in the last 200.
“My whole game plan was just to stay in reach and make it a kicker’s battle, because at the end of the day, I trust my guts over everyone here,” he said. “When I see good competition, I want to be the best and you have to beat the best. I want to be the best athlete I can and those guys help push me to do it.”
LaPorte junior Cole Raymond won both distance races by wide margins.
He sprinted out in front immediately in the 1,600 and built a lead of about 85 meters before cruising into the finish about five seconds ahead of Crown Point’s Quinton Bock.
In the 3,200, the plan was to run with the pack for the first mile, Raymond said, before making a move. He moved in front with about three and a half laps to go.
“I can’t jog in both of them,” Raymond said.
It was only his second time ever running both distance races in the same meet. He also ran a leg on the Slicers’ 3,200 relay.
The two wins give Raymond four conference championships in his career. He’s also got a cross country one from the fall.
“I kind of grew up trying to win DAC titles,” he said. “This definitely means something to me.”
Valparaiso was third with 96 points, followed by Chesterton with 79, LaPorte with 63.5, Lake Central with 53, Portage with 43.5 and Michigan City with 40.