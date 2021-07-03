Merrillville’s Bob Bergeson remembered for his heart, tenacity as coach

“I just admired him. When you got a compliment from him, it was a true compliment because he didn’t go around giving them to adults,” Beckham said. “We had a lot of great kids at the time. He was demanding, and I was demanding. We kind of had a lot of the same philosophies in that you have to work hard to win.”

When Beckham became the assistant athletic director, she was overseeing softball. She considers herself an early bird but remembers Bergeson’s car always being in the parking lot when she got to school for tournaments and events.

“I’m happy I got to work with him in two ways. He was a great teacher in the classroom and he loved his girls,” Beckham said. “He was such a nice, caring person when you got to know him and that’s why the girls liked him.”

Bergeson kept in touch with many of his players for decades. He always called them “his girls,” and they impacted him, as well.

His longtime assistant coach Pat Mulloy said the deaths of two of his former players really affected Bergeson. Tina Owen, catcher on the 1997 state championship team, was killed in 2002 in a four-vehicle accident on Broadway Avenue. Melissa Cook died the same year when scaffolding fell from the John Hancock Center in Chicago and landed on her car.