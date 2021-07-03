 Skip to main content
Merrillville’s Bob Bergeson remembered for his heart, tenacity as coach
PREP SOFTBALL

A word people like to use when they talk about Bob Bergeson is “tenacious.”

The longtime Merrillville softball coach demanded a lot from his players, but in doing so established lifelong bonds away from the field.

Bergeson died of cancer June 29 in Williston, Vermont. He was 79.

“Bergie” coached Pirates softball from 1986 until 2003, winning state titles in 1993 and 1997. Merrillville won all 10 of its sectional championships during his tenure, including eight consecutive between 1990 and 1997. He also coached the Pirates girls soccer team in 1994 and was an assistant football coach. After leaving Merrillville, he was an assistant softball coach at Avon until 2011.

Bergeson was inducted into the Merrillville Hall of Fame in 2008.

“He bled purple and white, I can tell you that. He was a Pirate through and through,” Merrillville athletic director Janis Qualizza said. “He left the area but whenever he would come back, he would always stop in and see us and tell us how much he missed us. He was just a Pirate. He really loved Merrillville, and he loved the kids he coached.”

Pirates assistant athletic director Amy Beckham also coached volleyball at the school. Several of her players also played softball for Bergeson. She remembers being intimidated by him because of his success.

“I just admired him. When you got a compliment from him, it was a true compliment because he didn’t go around giving them to adults,” Beckham said. “We had a lot of great kids at the time. He was demanding, and I was demanding. We kind of had a lot of the same philosophies in that you have to work hard to win.”

When Beckham became the assistant athletic director, she was overseeing softball. She considers herself an early bird but remembers Bergeson’s car always being in the parking lot when she got to school for tournaments and events.

“I’m happy I got to work with him in two ways. He was a great teacher in the classroom and he loved his girls,” Beckham said. “He was such a nice, caring person when you got to know him and that’s why the girls liked him.”

Bergeson kept in touch with many of his players for decades. He always called them “his girls,” and they impacted him, as well.

His longtime assistant coach Pat Mulloy said the deaths of two of his former players really affected Bergeson. Tina Owen, catcher on the 1997 state championship team, was killed in 2002 in a four-vehicle accident on Broadway Avenue. Melissa Cook died the same year when scaffolding fell from the John Hancock Center in Chicago and landed on her car.

“It was devastating to both of us but he really felt it. It was terrible,” Mulloy said. “He kept in touch with a lot of those kids. He was more than just a coach.”

Teresa Procter kept the scorebook for Bergeson’s teams for four seasons. Her daughter, Carolina (Procter) Bouza, was an outfielder at Merrillville. Teresa remembers players running into fences face-first for their coach.

“He was just an old-school coach. He taught our girls some really valuable life lessons as he taught them softball. He taught them hard work, dedication, perseverance,” Procter said. “And he pushed team, team, team. It was always about the team.”

Longtime Lowell coach Pete Iussig, who finished his career at Crown Point in 2019, had several battles with Bergeson’s Pirates. Iussig remembers a 1997 regional game vividly. Merrillville won 1-0 when Bouza threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth inning.

Iussig called Bergeson a friend and a “master of gamesmanship.”

“He had a little bit of a grumpiness to him, but it was that fun grumpiness because there was a little wit involved,” Iussig said. “He was a great guy. I liked him a lot.”

Bergeson was famous for his aggression as a third base coach, rarely putting up the stop sign. He wanted to force the defense to make the throw.

He didn’t always stay in the coaches box, though. Iussig remembered Bergeson would regularly be way beyond the painted lines working the umpires in the initial inning.

“He was a little stout guy and he would always wear shorts, no matter what the weather was. He was always yapping, whether it was at the batter or the umpire. He was a spark plug, a bulldog type of guy,” Iussig said. “I always felt like I had an advantage when we played them in terms of the umpires, because he would start in on them right away and get on their bad side. I was always like ‘He’s not going to get any calls.’”

Mulloy concurred.

“I don’t remember the umpire’s name, but he and Bob just did not hit it off. Right from the start of the game it was confrontational. They were both at fault, but it was always uncomfortable,” Mulloy said. “Most of the umpires he had a real good relationship with, though.”

Mulloy was an assistant coach with Bergeson for 15 years, finishing in 1997. The two also announced Merrillville football and basketball games together. Bergeson was an avid sports fan, and he and Mulloy went to Cubs, Bulls and college basketball games.

Mulloy said baseball was Bergeson’s passion when he became a softball coach. Mulloy said Bergeson had to learn the game but became a great pitching coach. Several pitchers under his tutelage went on to play college softball.

“He was a tough coach. He wasn’t always easy to play for but they respected him,” Qualizza said. “A lot of those girls, their hearts are broken.”

Robert "Bergie" Bergeson, Merrillville

Merrillville softball coach Bob Bergeson
Tags

