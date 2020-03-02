Merrillville's JoJo Johnson commits to Northern Illinois

After spending his first three prep seasons at Morton, Johnson transferred to Merrillville in January due to a “family situation.” During his junior campaign with the Governors, he helped the team win its third consecutive outright Great Lakes Athletic Conference title before eventually losing to Hobart in a Class 4A Sectional opener.

Throughout Morton’s 8-2 campaign, Johnson proved that he is one of the top playmakers in the Region. He finished the season with 19 receptions for 286 receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and totaled 43 carries for 423 rushing yards and rushing scores. Johnson also played on defense as a cornerback and recorded eight tackles and tied for the team-high with six interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said Johnson has fit right in with his new teammates and expects him to have a strong senior season to close out his high school career.

“He’s really versatile with what he can do,” Seiss said. “You can line him up just about anywhere, and he’ll do a good job. … You can tell he’s a big-time football junkie that watches a lot of football and knows a lot of football. You have to be able to do that if you do as many things as he does on the field. Big plays just don’t happen by chance.”