Merrillville's JoJo Johnson commits to Northern Illinois

Another trip to Dekalb did the trick.
On an additional visit to Northern Illinois on Sunday, Merrillville junior wide receiver JoJo Johnson verbally committed to the program later that night. The Huskies initially offered Johnson a scholarship on Sept. 25. He also held Division I scholarship offers from Ball State, Central Michigan and Cincinnati, among others, but said that over time it became clear that Northern Illinois was the best choice for him.
“I really liked the culture, and the coaches will be there for a long time,” said Johnson, who ultimately picked Northern Illinois over Cincinnati. “It’s a player-first mentality there, so the coaching staff has really good relationships with the players. And I know a lot of players who go there.”
Pirates senior wide receiver Jeremiah Howard, who was named the 2019 Duneland Athletic Conference Offensive Most Valuable Player, will also suit up for the Huskies. He signed his national letter of intent on Dec. 18, and Johnson said having the chance to compete alongside Howard definitely influenced his decision.
“I asked him a lot of questions like, ‘What did you like about NIU? What made you choose them?’” said Johnson, who is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. “It was always a factor (to join him) because coach (Thomas) Hammock always brought him up and how we could both play together.”
After spending his first three prep seasons at Morton, Johnson transferred to Merrillville in January due to a “family situation.” During his junior campaign with the Governors, he helped the team win its third consecutive outright Great Lakes Athletic Conference title before eventually losing to Hobart in a Class 4A Sectional opener.
Throughout Morton’s 8-2 campaign, Johnson proved that he is one of the top playmakers in the Region. He finished the season with 19 receptions for 286 receiving yards and receiving touchdowns and totaled 43 carries for 423 rushing yards and rushing scores. Johnson also played on defense as a cornerback and recorded eight tackles and tied for the team-high with six interceptions, including two pick-sixes.
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said Johnson has fit right in with his new teammates and expects him to have a strong senior season to close out his high school career.
“He’s really versatile with what he can do,” Seiss said. “You can line him up just about anywhere, and he’ll do a good job. … You can tell he’s a big-time football junkie that watches a lot of football and knows a lot of football. You have to be able to do that if you do as many things as he does on the field. Big plays just don’t happen by chance.”
Seiss also expressed a lot of excitement for another Morton transfer, Dierre Kelly. The standout junior defensive end played with the Governors for his first three prep seasons and said he came to Merrillville in January because his family moved.
Gallery: Dierre Kelly
Kelly wreaked havoc on the line of scrimmage throughout the 2019 campaign and registered 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one fumble recovery. He has reeled in several Division I scholarship offers, including Northern Illinois, Indiana State and Miami (Ohio) and hopes to receive even more.
The junior’s transfer to Merrillville, which has become a recruiting hotbed, will only help him in that effort. In January alone, coaches from Purdue, Indiana, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nebraska and Iowa all stopped by the school to meet the Pirates’ players and coaching staff.
“I think it’s pretty cool,” Kelly said. “It’s pretty fun getting to see new faces and meet new people and stuff like that. And knowing that they find an interest in me.”
Kelly will add to an already loaded Merrillville defensive line, which also features Kenneth Grant. The sophomore defensive tackle, who stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 350 pounds, is one of the most formidable athletes in the Region.
Gallery: Merrillville at Crown Point football
He racked up seven tackles for loss last year and received his first Division I scholarship offer from Bowling Green State, when Falcons defensive line coach Julian Campenni visited Merrillville on Jan. 30. Grant said it was surreal to receive a formal opportunity to play at the next level and anticipates that more colleges will latch on if he can help the Pirates go on another deep postseason run in the fall.
“We only had like four seniors graduate on defense, so I think we’re going to be pretty solid again this year,” Grant said. “We’re hungry, and after making it to semistate, we’re even more hungry to work and get back there and hopefully make it to state.”