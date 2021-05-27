Merrillville wins third consecutive regional title; Lake Central 1,600 relay stays unbeaten

He’ll only advance to state after finishing with the top high jump of 6 feet, 2 inches. It’s not a height he’s particularly happy with, but the wet conditions made things difficult.

“I wanted a better jump, for sure. But it’s not worth slipping and tearing your ACL,” Oostman said. “I’m definitely OK with focusing on high jump (at state). Going into this year, I really only wanted to be good at high jump and long jump. Throws were just a bonus.”

Highland’s Lucas Guerra was the heavy favorite in the distance events and didn’t disappoint. He won both the 1,600 and 3,200 by good margins.

“I’m not just running for my town but I’m running for Washington, DC,” the Georgetown recruit said. “This year’s been so weird. I graduated online. My last day of school was logging into a Google Meet. It’s crazy to think that this is it. It hasn’t hit me, yet, but I’m sure it will when it’s all said and done. I’m not looking forward to it.”