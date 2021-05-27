Merrillville wins third consecutive regional title; Lake Central 1,600 relay stays unbeaten

CROWN POINT — Lake Central’s 1,600-meter relay team hasn’t lost yet. It was 5-0 coming into Thursday’s Crown Point regional.
So when Ryan Mauder took the baton as the anchor he was on a mission.
“We couldn’t lose this one,” Mauder said. “It was hard but I felt fast today. I felt good. We won.”
Mauder said not winning the 400-meter dash earlier in the day was motivation. He started his leg with the race in a dead heat. He turned in a hand-timed 49.5 seconds, a new personal record, and crossed the finish line more than a second in front of the Chesterton team. The Indians are 6-0.
“We always expect to win. Every meet. Every one,” Mauder said. “We’ll hopefully keep that up, go down to state and maybe win.”
Merrillville won its third straight regional title as a team with 86 points. The Pirates advance seven individuals and the 400 relay team to state.
Host Crown Point will send the 3,200 relay team and three individuals, including senior Jake Oostman. He was a regional qualifier in both throws and both jumps. That’s a unique combination of skills which also presented him a challenge Thursday as he moved from event to event. Oostman had to make all three of his shot put throws consecutively in order to get them all in.
He’ll only advance to state after finishing with the top high jump of 6 feet, 2 inches. It’s not a height he’s particularly happy with, but the wet conditions made things difficult.
“I wanted a better jump, for sure. But it’s not worth slipping and tearing your ACL,” Oostman said. “I’m definitely OK with focusing on high jump (at state). Going into this year, I really only wanted to be good at high jump and long jump. Throws were just a bonus.”
Highland’s Lucas Guerra was the heavy favorite in the distance events and didn’t disappoint. He won both the 1,600 and 3,200 by good margins.
“I’m not just running for my town but I’m running for Washington, DC,” the Georgetown recruit said. “This year’s been so weird. I graduated online. My last day of school was logging into a Google Meet. It’s crazy to think that this is it. It hasn’t hit me, yet, but I’m sure it will when it’s all said and done. I’m not looking forward to it.”
Guerra said he’ll take it easy tomorrow, only running eight miles per his usual post-meet recovery schedule. He’ll do some speedwork and then have a few 11-mile days before the state meet. He’ll contend for a state championship in both events.
“There’s nothing you can do to give yourself an advantage, anymore. All the work’s been done,” Guerra said. “It’s just being mentally prepared.”
The biggest surprise of the night was Kankakee Valley freshman Josiah Johnson’s win in the 300 hurdles. Johnson took the lead in the last 100 meters.
He threw his hands up and then covered his mouth in celebration after crossing the finish line first at 39.88 seconds.
“I didn’t (expect to win), not at all. I was seeded sixth and I got first,” he said. “It was amazing (to win). Literally all my stress was just gone.”
Lake Central finished second as a team with 56 points, followed by Valparaiso with 54 and Crown Point with 50.