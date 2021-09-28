Merrillville's Kenneth Grant picks Michigan

MERRILLVILLE — Kenneth Grant made the biggest decision of his life on Tuesday morning, and then the Merrillville senior went right back to work.
Grant, a 6-foot-4, 335-pound lineman, verbally committed to Michigan on Tuesday when he informed Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive line coach Shaun Nua in a morning video call.
Grant kept the information to himself throughout the day and he finally decided to inform the world of his decision by sending a tweet right before practice. He hit send, threw his phone in his locker and went out to the football field to continue preparing for a key Duneland Athletic Conference battle with Valparaiso this Friday.
“I was ready to make the decision, so I got it out of the way,” Grant said. “I have an important game this weekend and my team is always going to come first. I put everything else aside for them.”
Grant is the No. 12 senior in Indiana according to 247Sports.com's composite rankings of the major recruiting websites. He's also ranked No. 76 among defensive linemen and No. 511 overall in the nation.
Merrillville coach Brad Seiss wasn’t surprised when Grant walked into his office on Tuesday morning and said he had made his decision and wanted to call the Michigan coaches right then and there. There was no pomp and circumstance when it came to Grant’s announcement, save a graphic that went up on Twitter hours later.
“Kenneth was never going to be that guy who was going to do a dramatic thing (in announcing),” Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “He’s a low-key kind of guy. He told me this morning he was ready to do it and he just did it.”
Grant chose the Wolverines over his other finalists Ohio State and Wisconsin. The highly touted, four-star recruit took visits to each school and kept his opinion close to his chest, even if Seiss could see through the emotions.
“He never really let things be bigger than they really were,” Seiss said. “From the beginning of June until now, those three were his top schools. He did a great job of being patient and seeing every place. You could tell every time he went to Michigan, he had a little extra something when he came back. I could tell.”
The entire Michigan coaching staff was gathered for a meeting on Tuesday morning when Grant dialed his future defensive line coach. Nua took the call along with Harbaugh and the rest of the coaching staff was in the background celebrating. Not that Grant needed any affirmation in his decision, but Tuesday cemented what he already knew about the Wolverines.
“I felt comfortable (at Michigan) and it just felt like home to me,” Grant said. “It feels like Merrillville. Now I’ve officially got this lift off my shoulder and a lift off my family as well. There will be more time to be excited about this later, but we’ve got a big game this weekend.”
Grant has 13 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks this season to go along with one fumble recovery in six games this season.