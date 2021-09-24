Merrillville's passing attack lifts them over LaPorte

MERRILLVILLE — Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.
Nelson threw five touchdown passes and passed for 338 yards in the first half to build an insurmountable lead over the scrappy Slicers (2-4, 1-3 Duneland Athletic Conference).
On his first offensive play, Nelson connected with junior receiver Justin Marshall for a 40-yard touchdown reception.
LaPorte mustered two scores in the first half, including a 63-yard rushing touchdown for Collin Bergquist at the 4:44 mark of the first quarter. Quarterback Antonio Christensen scored on a 5-yard keeper with 6:23 in the second quarter, but it was all Pirates from there.
Marshall added a 23-yard touchdown reception and a 71-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass later in the quarter.
Lavarion Logan broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown on another Nelson screen pass with 28 seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Pirates a 54-12 halftime lead.
"It helps having a quarterback back with experience, it helps having offensive linemen back with experience and having a good running game," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “I think we’re all on the same page."
The only score of the second half was a 23-yard touchdown pass from Christenen to Drew Flores with 9:09 left in the third quarter.
Next week, the Slicers are scheduled to play at Crown Point, while Merrillville (6-0, 4-0) will head to Valparaiso for a showdown between the Duneland Athletic Conference's top two teams.
"There were a few possessions where we weren’t real crisp, and we know next week we’ve got to be much better," Seiss said. "Valpo’s a very good team."
Chesterton 27, Portage 0: Chris Mullen threw an 8-yard touchdown pass for the lone score in the first half. Chesterton (5-1, 3-1) gets back in the win column after a 10-7 loss to Valparaiso last week.
South Central 49, Lake Station 14: Lake Station's Karmine Hubbard scored the game's final touchdown on a 3-yard run with the Eagles having just 10 players on the field. They dressed 15 players, Jim Peters of the LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch but lost several due to injuries. The Satellites built a 42-0 halftime lead. Among first-half touchdowns were scores by Tony Guevara and Zach Hanchar.
Extra point: Merrillville offensive line coaches Joe Atria and Denny Hamilton won their 300th game as Pirates coaches on Friday.
