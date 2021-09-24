Merrillville's passing attack lifts them over LaPorte

MERRILLVILLE — Quarterback Angel Nelson led Merrillville to an offensive explosion in the first half of a 54-19 win over LaPorte on Friday night.

Nelson threw five touchdown passes and passed for 338 yards in the first half to build an insurmountable lead over the scrappy Slicers (2-4, 1-3 Duneland Athletic Conference).

On his first offensive play, Nelson connected with junior receiver Justin Marshall for a 40-yard touchdown reception.

LaPorte mustered two scores in the first half, including a 63-yard rushing touchdown for Collin Bergquist at the 4:44 mark of the first quarter. Quarterback Antonio Christensen scored on a 5-yard keeper with 6:23 in the second quarter, but it was all Pirates from there.

Marshall added a 23-yard touchdown reception and a 71-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass later in the quarter.

Lavarion Logan broke loose for a 64-yard touchdown on another Nelson screen pass with 28 seconds left in the first quarter, giving the Pirates a 54-12 halftime lead.

"It helps having a quarterback back with experience, it helps having offensive linemen back with experience and having a good running game," Merrillville coach Brad Seiss said. “I think we’re all on the same page."