Michigan City dedicates track to four-time Olympic medalist Barbara Jones Slater

MICHIGAN CITY — A four-time Olympic medalist, former coach and teacher for the school district had the high school track dedicated to her on Tuesday.

Barbara Jones Slater became the youngest woman to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field at age 15 in 1952. She later won a second gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics in the 4x100 relay.

Following her Olympic success, Jones Slater pursued education. She taught at Barker Junior High School as well as Rogers High School, which later became Michigan City High School. She was also coach for the Rogers Raiderettes Dance Team.

“When I was a teacher here at Rogers and Barker, I was really surprised to see what the Michigan City school system does for its students. It was the lifeline for our kids,” Jones Slater said.

Throughout her career, she earned 335 medals and 56 trophies and was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. She was also honored by former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Jones Slater did not tell students she was an Olympian. Many found out following their graduation. Jones Slater said it was not her time to talk about her accomplishments, but time to focus on students.

She was very thankful to the school system and its success that it brought to her and her family.

“When the education system in which I represented said you did a job well done, that is the greatest honor anybody can receive,” Jones Slater said.

Jones Slater traveled from Georgia to attend with her two children.

Craig Shaman, Michigan City's athletic director, introduced the dedication event and emphasized how blessed and honored they felt to be naming it after her.

“She is not only an accomplished track athlete, educator and teacher and coach, she is a wonderful person who has an inspirational message and exudes positivity in everything she does,” Shaman said.

Marty Corley, school board president, provided Jones Slater with a letter and gift from Michigan City. Corley has known Jones Slater since he was young.

“Thank you for all you have done and congratulations, this is your day,” Corley said.

Jones Slater was invited to cut the ribbon to officially name the track after her.

Tyanah James, a Barker Middle School student, sang the national anthem following the ribbon cutting. The high school JROTC presented colors.

A track meet was held after the ceremony.

