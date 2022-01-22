Michigan City High unveils renovated fitness center

Special Education teacher Matthew Ard worked out several times a week in the old facility.

He immediately noticed the difference while looking around and sampling the new equipment during an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday.

“Everything was kind of old and run down. Now, it’s bright. It’s absolutely fantastic,” he said.

A $75,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte went toward the nearly $104,000 cost of the renovation.

Maria Fruth, the HFL’s president and CEO, said the project is in line with the foundation’s mission of making LaPorte County one of the top 10 healthiest communities in the state.

“This is a win-win situation,” she said.

Student-athletes will also use the facility as part of their physical education curriculum.

High School Athletic Director Craig Shaman said everything is new except for just a few of the old machines that were still in good shape.

“It’s something that other schools and other people are now envious of and, usually, we’re on the other end of that,” he said.

