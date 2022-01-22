 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Michigan City High unveils renovated fitness center
alert top story urgent

Michigan City High unveils renovated fitness center

MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School officials are showing off their renovated fitness center and weight room.

New weights featuring things like adjustable benches, bars and bumper plates have replaced all the weights and other equipment dating back to 1995.

Four treadmills and two elliptical machines were added and a new rubberized floor sports the school logo on every other tile.

Three large screen monitors fastened to the walls allow patrons to watch training videos.

Phil Mason, head football coach, said the atmosphere is more inspiring and the new layout allows him to bring in more players at a time for weight training.

“It’s extremely functional. It’s just an awesome place for us to get in and get our work done,” he said.

“Everything is brand new so I like it a lot,” said Tyler Bush, starting sophomore quarterback for the Wolves, who made it to semistate in three of the past five post seasons.

The facility is open to all students and staff.

Special Education teacher Matthew Ard worked out several times a week in the old facility.

He immediately noticed the difference while looking around and sampling the new equipment during an open house and ribbon cutting Wednesday.

“Everything was kind of old and run down. Now, it’s bright. It’s absolutely fantastic,” he said.

A $75,000 grant from the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte went toward the nearly $104,000 cost of the renovation.

Maria Fruth, the HFL’s president and CEO, said the project is in line with the foundation’s mission of making LaPorte County one of the top 10 healthiest communities in the state.

“This is a win-win situation,” she said.

Student-athletes will also use the facility as part of their physical education curriculum.

High School Athletic Director Craig Shaman said everything is new except for just a few of the old machines that were still in good shape.

“It’s something that other schools and other people are now envious of and, usually, we’re on the other end of that,” he said.

