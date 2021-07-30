Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski stands tall in Region girls golf

She’s spent the bulk of her time practicing from either greenside or from awkward distances like 60-90 yards in.

“When you’re in that range it’s all feel,” Skibinski said. “Last year, I didn’t really have that touch. It’s not something you can force. It comes to you.”

Skibinski came into Michigan City’s program with high expectations having been on golf courses before she could walk and taken up the game seriously when she was around 12 years old. Skibinski’s father is an avid player himself and older brother, Aaron, is a former No. 1 for the Wolves boys team.

White describes Skibinski as “low maintenance” having competed with Thomas week in and week out last year while slowly sharpening every element of her game. She knows what to do on the course, White said, and she’s as smart a player as she’s been in her career.

White figures with the No. 1 spot in Michigan City’s lineup and three years under her belt, Skibinski has the opportunity to prove herself as one of the top players in the state.