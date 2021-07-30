Michigan City’s Taylor Skibinski stands tall in Region girls golf

Michigan City senior Taylor Skibinski looks inconspicuous enough when she stands all of 5-foot-1 on the tee with driver in hand.
Then she pounds the ball.
“It’s something,” Michigan City coach Drew White said. “She can hit the ball every bit as far as a male who is 6-foot.”
Skibinski returns to practice with the Wolves for her final high school season as the team’s undisputed No. 1 player now that Lia Thomas is playing at the Illinois-Chicago.
Skibinski stands to be the Region’s top player entering a new season after finishing tied for 58th in the state finals last year to follow up her 51st-place finish as a sophomore.
Skibinski’s length — she regularly drivers the ball in the neighborhood of 240 yards — is an advantage. Although, she admits she’s not quite sure from where she generates all of her power.
When she’s finding fairways, Skibinski has the ability to turn local courses into chip-and-putts. She’s spent the offseason tuning up her short game so that she can take up another run at state and potentially a spot with a collegiate golf team after spring graduation.
“I’ve spent most of my summer around the greens, because that’s really where all your strokes add up,” Skibinski said.
She’s spent the bulk of her time practicing from either greenside or from awkward distances like 60-90 yards in.
“When you’re in that range it’s all feel,” Skibinski said. “Last year, I didn’t really have that touch. It’s not something you can force. It comes to you.”
Skibinski came into Michigan City’s program with high expectations having been on golf courses before she could walk and taken up the game seriously when she was around 12 years old. Skibinski’s father is an avid player himself and older brother, Aaron, is a former No. 1 for the Wolves boys team.
White describes Skibinski as “low maintenance” having competed with Thomas week in and week out last year while slowly sharpening every element of her game. She knows what to do on the course, White said, and she’s as smart a player as she’s been in her career.
White figures with the No. 1 spot in Michigan City’s lineup and three years under her belt, Skibinski has the opportunity to prove herself as one of the top players in the state.
“She’s got all of the tools,” White said. “She has so many shots in the bag. You see a lot of girls that just know how to get from point A to point B but not be able to use the most optimal way to get there. Taylor will pull out a flop shot or a chip shot or whatever the occasion calls for. She’s got it in her.”
Skibinski isn’t limiting herself to goals at state or the Duneland Athletic Conference meet. Instead, she’s focused on all the work she’s put in over the summer. With practice beginning Monday, Skibinski said her game is in as good a place as ever and that she’ll let the scores take care of themselves.
“This year, I really want to take it one step at a time and not overthink everything,” she said. “I just want to see where it takes me.”