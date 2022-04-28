MIKE CLARK: Lew Wallace is gone, but its spirit lives on

GARY — They came to say goodbye to Lew Wallace on Thursday morning.

Dozens of alumni, former coaches and teachers gathered at the parking lot of the school — which closed in 2014 — for a ceremony marking the completion of the demolition of the main building and neighboring football stadium.

The work isn't quite done. Crews were still at work as the ceremony went on, demolishing the building's basement and sub-basement. Soon, a contractor's representative said, this will be a "clean" site — one that will require no further environmental remediation before construction would begin on whatever comes next (more on that later). About all that's still standing on the campus' footprint on 45th Avenue is one light standard and two lonely goal posts on the football field.

"I know this is a bittersweet moment," Gary Schools Manager Page McNulty said at one point, and that was clearly true. The event had the air of a class reunion and a wake all rolled into one. There even were plans for an after party at a Region bar.

But there also were nods to the past. A time capsule discovered during the demolition process was opened, revealing a variety of artifacts from 1931, including a Bible, two newspapers, various ledgers and school documents, and an assortment of photos.

Before that reveal came a history lesson from Earl Smith Jr., the retired Gary city athletic director who was hired as the first African American boys basketball coach at Wallace in 1980. He talked about the Hornets' rich athletic heritage.

There was Hank Stram, the Super Bowl-winning coach of the Kansas City Chiefs; NBA players Tellis Frank, a first-round draft pick of the Golden State Warriors, and Jerome Harmon; coach Dave Templin's football powerhouses; coach Rhonda Brady-Gilles' girls track teams that won three state titles from 1992-94; and girls basketball standouts such as Angela Hamblin.

Someone familiar with a lot of that history was Frank Venturella, a Highland resident and 1979 Wallace grad who wore his letterman jacket to the event. Venturella's stepfather, William Kukoy, hired Smith and was the school's longtime athletic director.

Thursday's event brought back plenty of memories for Venturella, from the construction of the school's "new" gym in 1972 to friends both here and gone.

"It's tough to see," Venturella said of the piles of rubble where the school once stood. "Nothing was happening there, it was kind of falling apart and all that. So let's look to the next chapter. Not only this neighborhood, but this city — let's keep it moving in the right direction."

Smith was heartened by the size of the crowd for the ceremony, which he said showed the ties that bind the community even years after the school closed. "I feel comfortable being in this audience," he said.

It hurt Smith to see the vandalism that befell the Wallace building soon after it closed: rooms tagged and trashed to the point of no return. Demolition was the right decision, he believes.

What's important now is what comes next on this property. "I just hope we can get the right thing here," said Smith, who still lives in the nearby Morningside neighborhood. "We do what we can to keep (the neighborhood) up."

The city of Gary needs to be imaginative in redeveloping the Lew Wallace property. The best use? Something that nods to its past as a community hub for Glen Park and a place where kids studied, learned lifetime sports like swimming and formed long-lasting friendships. A park with a fieldhouse comes to mind.

The people who gathered for Thursday's ceremony were justifiably proud of Lew Wallace's past. Let's give them and future generations something new on the same site to inspire the same kind of pride.

Mike Clark can be reached at (219) 933-4197 or michael.clark@nwi.com. The opinions are the writer's.

