High School
Boys Cross Country
Washington Twp., Westville at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Washington Twp., Westville at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hammond, 5 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
E.C. Central at Morton, 6;30 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Central at Hanover Central, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Clark at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
T.F. South at Rich South, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Gavit at Highland, 6 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Momence at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Culver Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Steel City Academy at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
West Side at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE
Men's Golf
Valparaiso at Crusader Collegiate (Sand Creek) (all day)
Women's Volleyball
IU Northwest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.