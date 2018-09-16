Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Washington Twp., Westville at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Washington Twp., Westville at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Boone Grove at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 5 p.m.

Lowell at Hanover Central, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Highland, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Westville at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

E.C. Central at Morton, 6;30 p.m.

Wheeler at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Lake Central at Hanover Central, 4:15 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Calumet at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.

Clark at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Station at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

T.F. South at Rich South, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Gavit at Highland, 6 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Momence at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at E.C. Central, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

South Central at Culver Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Steel City Academy at Morton, 6:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Calumet at E.C. Central, 7 p.m.

Hammond at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

West Side at Hammond Academy, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE

Men's Golf

Valparaiso at Crusader Collegiate (Sand Creek) (all day)

Women's Volleyball

IU Northwest at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

