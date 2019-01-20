Boys Basketball
Calumet at Milwaukee Bradley Technical, 5 p.m.
PCC Semifinals at Kouts: Morgan Twp. vs. Washington Twp., 5:30 p.m.; Westville vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.;
Marian Catholic vs. Naperville North at Timothy C. Shootout, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
MLK Classic at West Side: Thornridge vs. Lighthouse, 1:30 p.m.; Morton vs. Steel City, 3 p.m.; Milwaukee Science vs. Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.; Michigan City vs. Chicago Hope, 6 p.m.; Chlicago Comer vs. West Side, 7:30 p.m.
Culver Community at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Marian Catholic at Subway Shootout, TBA
Marquette Catholic at Willowbrook, TBA
Gymnastics
Crown Point at Portage, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Marian Catholic at ESCC Mega Duals at Viator, 9 a.m.