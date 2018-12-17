Valparaiso's Brandon Newman and Michigan City's Hannah Noveroske were named District 1 winners for the IBCA/Subway Player of the Week program.
The 6-foot-5 Newman averaged 32.3 points and 10.7 rebounds over three games to propel the Valparaiso boys to a 7-0 mark. The Purdue signee opened with 41 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in a 74-32 victory over Washington Township. He followed with 32 points, 15 rebounds and four steals as the Vikings defeated E.C. Central 64-55. Newman tallied 24 points with six rebounds and three steals as Valpo outlasted Elkhart Memorial 63-56. Over three games, Newman was 33-of-61 from the field, 9-of-23 from distance and 22-of-30 from the line.
The 6-4 Noveroske averaged 22.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 7.3 blocks as the Michigan City girls went 4-0 in a Tuesday-Thursday-Friday-Saturday week. The Xavier University recruit opened with 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks as the Wolves beat Hobart 77-20. She followed with 20 points, nine rebounds and seven blocks in a 70-26 decision over New Prairie. Noveroske netted 28 points with 11 rebounds and six blocks in a 69-52 decision over Merrillville. She totaled 28 points with 14 rebounds and eight blocks as the Wolves improved to 10-3 with a 56-40 win over South Bend Riley. Over four games, Noveroske went 38-of-56 from the field and 13-of-17 from the line.
Other local players were nominated. The list includes Rashard Balcom (Merrillville), Gavin Harrema (Covenant Christian), G’Angelo Reillo (Whiting), Jake Wadding (Chesterton), Amiri Young, (Hammond), Jessica Carrothers (Crown Point), Olivia Klinger (Washington Township), Aleena Mongerie (Munster) and Darliesha Reed (Gavit).
Boys basketball
Tickets available for Lake Station at River Forest: Tickets are available 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in the main office for the Lake Station vs. River Forest game at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 21. There may be limited availability at the ticket booth Friday Night. For details, call the high school at 219-962-7551.
Valparaiso to sell tickets for Hall of Fame boys basketball tourney : Valparaiso High School will be selling tickets from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (door 5) for the Hall of Fame tournament Dec. 29 at New Castle Fieldhouse.
The schedule for games is: Game 1, Westview vs. Center Grove, 10 a.m.; Game 2, Valparaiso vs. Warren Central, 20 minutes after first game; Game 3, Consolation game, 5 p.m.; Championship game to follow. Tickets are $10 each (cash only) or you may buy at the door for $10 each session.
Girls swimming
LaPorte 109, Mishawaka Marian 46: Abigail Roberts won the 50-yard freestyle and 100 free to lead the Slicers over the Knights.
She also swam legs on the victorious 200 medley and 200 free relays.