Baseball
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Argos, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Munster, 4:45 p.m.
Bowman Academy at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hebron, 5 p.m.
North Newton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Roosevelt at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Andrean at Griffith, 4 p.m.
Boone Grove Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Hobart, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Wheeler), 4 p.m.
S.B. Washington at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
LaPorte, Valparaiso vs. Chesterton at The Brassie, 4 p.m.
South Central, Marquette Catholic, Westville at Hamlet, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.
E.C. Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond at St. Francis deSales, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at West Side, 4:30 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Winanac, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Boone Grove at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Gavit at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
LaLumiere at Hammond Academy (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.
S.B. Adams at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
West Side at Clark, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Track
Illiana Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at Westville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track
Illiana Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at Westville, 4:30 p.m.