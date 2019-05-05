{{featured_button_text}}
Baseball

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 4:30 p.m.

Highland at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.

Kouts at Covenant Christian, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Argos, 4:45 p.m.

Lowell at Munster, 4:45 p.m.

Bowman Academy at E.C. Central, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hebron, 5 p.m.

North Newton at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Roosevelt at Marquette Catholic, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Andrean at Griffith, 4 p.m.

Boone Grove Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Hanover Central, Hobart, LaCrosse, Lowell, Merrillville, Wheeler), 4 p.m.

S.B. Washington at Michigan City, 4 p.m.

LaPorte, Valparaiso vs. Chesterton at The Brassie, 4 p.m.

South Central, Marquette Catholic, Westville at Hamlet, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Andrean at Highland, 4:30 p.m.

E.C. Central at Gavit, 4:30 p.m.

Hammond at St. Francis deSales, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Winamac, 4:30 p.m.

LaPorte at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at West Side, 4:30 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

North Judson at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 5 p.m.

Boone Grove at Winanac, 5 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 5 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 5 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.

Wheeler at Calumet, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lake Central at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.

Boone Grove at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Hobart at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

LaLumiere at Hammond Academy (Riverside Park), 4:30 p.m.

Morton at Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m.

River Forest at E.C. Central, 4:30 p.m.

S.B. Adams at Marquette Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

West Side at Clark, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Track

Illiana Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Track

Illiana Christian Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis at Westville, 4:30 p.m.

