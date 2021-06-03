 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morgan Township senior hopes to rise to the competition one more time
alert urgent
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Morgan Township senior hopes to rise to the competition one more time

Bram Arnett, Morgan Township

Morgan Township thrower Bram Arnett hopes to bring home a state medal alongside his coach and father, Jim Arnett, who is a Hall-of-Fame thrower himself.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Morgan Township senior Bram Arnett set a personal record with a 60-foot, 4-inch throw to win the regional title.

VALPARAISO — Bram Arnett wants competition.

The Morgan Township senior hadn’t seen another thrower with a shot put better than 50 feet all season until last week’s Crown Point Regional. Getting up for a meet wasn’t always easy.

“I’m not surprised that it was my biggest mark by a little margin because that’s the only meet I’ve had all year where I’ve really had somebody to help push me,” Arnett said. “I’m always pushing against myself but there’s a whole different element when there’s somebody else there that you’re competing with and you’re trying to beat.”

Merrillville’s Kenneth Grant filled that role for Arnett at the regional.

Grant threw 56 feet on his first throw. Arnett topped it. It went back and forth that way, drawing a crowd, until Arnett’s final throw of 60 feet, 4 inches.

“(Grant) kept pushing me and all the adrenaline, everything with my technique and my strength kind of clicked. I was ready to go, ready to hit a big one,” he said. “When I let go I knew it was big but I didn’t know how big.”

Arnett took the top prize at Crown Point and advances to Friday's state meet with the second best seed. Grant will have the fifth.

“They just went after each other. Both kids (set personal records) multiple times,” Jim Arnett, Bram’s dad and throws coach said.

Jim Arnett finished fifth in the state in the shot put his junior year and sixth as a senior at Rochester High School in 1993. He was an NAIA national champion at Huntington University in the shot put in 1996 and 1997 and the discus in 1997. He also won indoor national championships in the shot put in 1997 and 1998. He’s in the Huntington athletic Hall of Fame.

Bram started working with his dad and the high school team when he was in fourth grade.

“It’s kind of in the family. It’s one of those sports that’s not for everybody but it just kind of fit me,” Bram Arnett said. “It’s definitely good to be able to come home and talk about throwing, look up videos and watch stuff and bounce ideas around. That’s helpful having that. It’s different than most kids have with their coaches.”

Columbus North’s Tucker Smith is the only thrower in the state who’s done better in the shot put. Smith has one of the best throws nationally at 67-10.25.

“We feel like Bram’s in a dogfight for No. 2,” Jim Arnett said. “I think there’s three or four kids right there who will be fighting for those second and third spots. It’s just about who has the big day. I’m hoping the atmosphere, the energy, the big stage brings that adrenaline. I don’t have any doubt that if they throw down on him, he’s going to do all he can to hang with them boys.”

Bram Arnett will throw the disc at Ben Davis, as well. He’s seeded seventh in that event.

In the shot, he’s been consistently throwing in the low- to mid-50s all season, ticking upward as the postseason approached. The high 50s are his norm lately, despite extensive leg injuries including knee tendinitis and a broken foot.

He’s looking forward to resting after one more meet.

“If my best lands third or fourth, then it does. If my best lands second, that’d be great,” Bram Arnett said. “I just want go down there and do the best I can do.”

Region representation

100-meter dash

Kameron Gethers, Lake Central, sophomore

Esau Haynes, Michigan City, senior

Devon Davis, Merrillville, senior

Laymon Fly Jr, Michigan City, senior

200-meter dash

Fly, Michigan City

Gethers, Lake Central

Ryan Farmer, Lowell, senior

Mike Jones, Merrillville, sophomore

400-meter dash

Farmer, Lowell

Eric Collins, Morton, senior

Brendan Rogers, Merrillville, senior

800-meter run

Cole Simmons, Crown Point, senior

Brett Otterbacher, Valparaiso, senior

Matthew Streeter, Chesterton, senior

1,600-meter run

Lucas Guerra, Highland, senior

Cole Raymond, LaPorte, junior

Bryce Noble, Hanover Central, junior

3,200-meter run

Guerra, Highland

Justin Hoffman, Kankakee Valley, junior

Quinton Bock, Crown Point, senior

110-meter hurdles

Keaton Olson, Valparaiso, senior

RaShaun Donald, Merrillville, senior

Chaise Magnuson, LaPorte, junior

300-meter hurdles

Josiah Johnson, Kankakee Valley, freshman

Gordon Suroviak, Lake Central, senior

Olson, Valparaiso

Relays

Merrillville 4x100, Michigan City 4x100, Portage 4x100, Lake Central 4x400, Chesterton 4x400, Valparaiso 4x400, Crown Point 4x800, Portage 4x800, Chesterton 4x800

High Jump

Jeremiah Lovett, Munster, senior

Silas Mathis, Merrillville, senior

Jake Oostman, Crown Point, senior

Long Jump

Piere Hill, Portage, junior

Armani Glass, Merrillville, senior

Terrell Caldwell, Calumet, freshman

Discus

Christian Rios, Highland, senior

Bram Arnett, Morgan Township, senior

Tyler Reyna, Munster, senior

Shot Put

Arnett, Morgan Township

Kenneth Grant, Merrillville, junior

Rios, Highland

Pole Vault

Riley Johnston, Hobart, senior

Cody Johnston, Hobart, sophomore

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How do you prepare if you're unsure whether or not your star player is available?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts