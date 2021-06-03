Morgan Township senior hopes to rise to the competition one more time

Jim Arnett finished fifth in the state in the shot put his junior year and sixth as a senior at Rochester High School in 1993. He was an NAIA national champion at Huntington University in the shot put in 1996 and 1997 and the discus in 1997. He also won indoor national championships in the shot put in 1997 and 1998. He’s in the Huntington athletic Hall of Fame.

Bram started working with his dad and the high school team when he was in fourth grade.

“It’s kind of in the family. It’s one of those sports that’s not for everybody but it just kind of fit me,” Bram Arnett said. “It’s definitely good to be able to come home and talk about throwing, look up videos and watch stuff and bounce ideas around. That’s helpful having that. It’s different than most kids have with their coaches.”

Columbus North’s Tucker Smith is the only thrower in the state who’s done better in the shot put. Smith has one of the best throws nationally at 67-10.25.