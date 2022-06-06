Morton grad Scott Lush steps down after decades as coach at his alma mater

HAMMOND — Scott Lush won't miss coming to Morton's baseball field when the sun is coming up on a Saturday morning, facing hours of work to get the diamond in playing shape after a rainy night.

Lush, a 1980 Morton grad who coached at his alma mater since 1998, stepped down as the Governors baseball coach after the season.

"I was thinking about it the last couple years," Lush said on Monday.

He considered stepping down when the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic. "Then I got to thinking I didn't want to leave like that," he said.

Lush decided to stick around through the transition from four Hammond public high schools to the current two — Morton and Hammond Central — this school year.

But one more miserable spring of cold, rainy weather convinced him it was time to go.

"This year, what took the winds out of my sails was all these rainouts," he said. "Scheduling games and rescheduling games. It just seemed to be a nightmare season to be going through."

The dream season for Lush and the Governors, on the other hand, was 2015, when a team led by Times Player of the Year Cody Earl won the program's first sectional since 1994.

"That definitely was the highlight of my career," Lush said. "The 2015 season, it wasn't just Cody. It was the whole team — their attitude."

He remembers a group of players with a work ethic second to none. "They were dedicated to winning that year," Lush said.

Those Governors beat Lowell and EC Central in the first two rounds of the Class 4A Munster Sectional before facing a Lake Central team riding a 17-game winning streak.

Morton won 6-1 as Earl pitched a two-hitter.

"What I remember about that season is telling the players, 'Nobody is going to give you anything,'" Lush said. "'You have to go out and earn it.'"

Lush started at Morton as an assistant coach, serving for three years before taking over as head coach. Never concerned much with his own numbers, he estimates the Governors won "eight or nine" conference titles on his watch.

He also coached boys and girls cross country for around a dozen years across multiple stints, and he coached boys basketball for 20 years. When head coach Robert Hall died of cancer during the 2017-18 season, Lush stepped in on an interim basis and led the Governors to a share of the Great Lakes Athletic Conference title with EC Central and Hammond.

Lush got into coaching in 1996 when he was invited by his late friend Joe Fletcher to join the baseball staff at Saint Joseph's College in Rensselaer. The Pumas finished as the NCAA Division II runners-up that season.

When he became a head coach, Lush appreciated having dedicated assistants like Vern Jefferson, who also coached many Governors players in the summertime with the Hammond Hurricanes Senior Babe Ruth team.

"Every (head) coach needs a Vern Jefferson," Lush said. "You can't do everything yourself. You need quality guys around you."

Besides the Governors' achievements on the diamond, Lush is proud of spearheading the renaming of Morton's field for longtime coach Greg Jancich. "I was working on that for about five years," Lush said.

Apart from his long coaching career — which Lush hasn't closed the door on resuming at some point — he also played semipro ball for more than 20 years with the EC Hitmen and Indiana Indians.

It ranks as quite a baseball life, and it's not over.

"I'll still be around," Lush said. "I plan on mentoring kids."

Some things don't change.

