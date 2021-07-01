Multisport athlete Anjay Rush dies in traffic crash, coach says

Anjay Rush, a multisport athlete at Hillcrest who began his high school career at Marian Catholic, died in a traffic crash overnight Wednesday, Hillcrest football coach Kyran Weaver said.
Rush just completed his junior year at Hillcrest, where he was an all-stater in track and field after finishing seventh in the shot put at the Class 2A state finals on June 18 in Charleston.
He also was an all-conference lineman in the South Suburban Blue in the pandemic-delayed football season this spring.
As a sophomore at Marian Catholic, Rush was named all-conference in the Chicago Catholic League/East Suburban Catholic Conference Red as a defensive lineman and fullback in the fall of 2019. He also qualified for state as a freshman in the shot put and discus in the spring of 2019.
"Anjay was just a young man who displayed a lot of maturity for his age," Marian Catholic athletic director Kevin Kelly said Thursday. "That's probably a big reason why he excelled on the varsity level in three sports."
Weaver saw the same qualities in Rush.
"Anjay was a very intelligent, driven, hard-working individual," he said Thursday.
Rush also wrestled at Marian Catholic, and, Weaver said, "I totally anticipated him being a three-sport all-conference kid (as a senior)."
Rush transferred to Hillcrest right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Illinois prep sports in March, 2020. That cost him his sophomore track season and another chance to go to state. When sports returned this year, Rush was not able to wrestle because that sport was rescheduled for the spring at the same time as track and field.
Weaver, who also coached Rush in track and field, said he wasn't just a standout in sports.
"He was an even better student, a top-10 student (in his class)," Weaver said. "He was an outgoing kid, always a smile on his face, a joy to be around."
Weaver said he met with the Hawks football team Thursday morning to break the tragic news to his players. "There was a great turnout by the administration and support staff with its being a holiday weekend," Weaver said. "I will give hats off to (athletic director) Lisa Wunar to come to our aid in this time of grief and tragedy."
Rush was the second former Marian Catholic football player to die in just over three months. Senior Justin Young was killed in a traffic crash on March 18.
Additional details on the crash involving Rush were not available Thursday.
