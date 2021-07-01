Multisport athlete Anjay Rush dies in traffic crash, coach says

Rush transferred to Hillcrest right before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down Illinois prep sports in March, 2020. That cost him his sophomore track season and another chance to go to state. When sports returned this year, Rush was not able to wrestle because that sport was rescheduled for the spring at the same time as track and field.

Weaver, who also coached Rush in track and field, said he wasn't just a standout in sports.

"He was an even better student, a top-10 student (in his class)," Weaver said. "He was an outgoing kid, always a smile on his face, a joy to be around."

Weaver said he met with the Hawks football team Thursday morning to break the tragic news to his players. "There was a great turnout by the administration and support staff with its being a holiday weekend," Weaver said. "I will give hats off to (athletic director) Lisa Wunar to come to our aid in this time of grief and tragedy."

Rush was the second former Marian Catholic football player to die in just over three months. Senior Justin Young was killed in a traffic crash on March 18.