Munster doubles team advances to state semifinals

BOYS TENNIS
Munster doubles team wins: Danny Sroka and Charlie Morton will represent Munster on the final day of the boys tennis season. The doubles tandem won their match against Brownsburg, 7-5, 6-3, in Friday's state quarterfinals, which were moved inside to the Community Sports and Wellness Center in Pendleton due to inclement weather. Saturday's semifinals match against Bloomington South is scheduled for 9 a.m. Region time in Carmel. Should they advance, Sroka and Morton would play either Carmel or Floyd Central at 1 p.m. in the state championship.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo sweeps Bears: Bishop Noll grad Brittany Anderson had 25 assists in Valparaiso's straight-set win over Missouri State on Friday. The Beacons (14-6, 5-4 Missouri Valley Conference) pull even with the Bears (14-7, 5-4) in the league standings. The Bears were held to a .137 attack percentage on the evening. Maddy Boyer had 12 kills and Haley Hart added 10 for the Beacons.
Pride fall to NMU: Northern Michigan was a straight-set winner against Purdue Northwest on Friday. The Pride (2-18, 0-9 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) were led by senior Bryanna Moonen, who had eight kills, freshman Olivia Brooke, who had 23 assists, and sophomore Summer Clark, who had four kills and 11 digs. The Wildcats are 8-12, 3-6.
MEN'S SOCCER
PNW loses to Parkside: Dejan Rokvic's goal in the 61st minute was the lone strike to find nylon in Parkside's 1-0 win over Purdue Northwest at Dowling Park on Friday. The Pride (7-6-0, 6-4-0 GLIAC) had seven shots on goal, which were all saved, to the Rangers' five. Senior Ismael Contreras was sent off with a red card in the 82nd minute after have a yellow card 12 minutes prior. Parkside improved to 9-3-2, 6-3-1.
PRO GOLF
Matsuyama leads Zozo: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 Friday and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship. Matsuyama, who trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course, had a two-round total of 8-under 132. Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and tied for third with Brendale Steele (68), two behind Matsuyama. Joaquin Niemann shot 71 after an opening 64 and was tied for fifth, three strokes behind.
“I think there’s always been good runners in life, in the Region, but I want to do another step of that. I want to be part of a generation that makes this sport fun, and that’s my goal out here.”
“Just because they were state champions last year doesn’t mean anything. Every inch along this journey matters. They’re taking it day by day and they’re enjoying every part of it.”
“I think we laid it all out and did really well. I’m glad we made it this far. We weren’t expected to and I think we blew everyone away with how far we’ve come."
“Losing state ... taught me that it’s the person that works the hardest that is going to have the most success. I’ve grown in the last year and so have we as a team."
“She’s just always the person when you walk in a room, her smile just brightens up everyone’s day."
"Our goal at the beginning of the season was to rally the ‘Stangs back to Indy and make a state run. We did that. I’m super proud of what a great season we had. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
“It was such a technique goal. It was just all technique and he just buried it," Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said.
“We just knew that the better team was going to win through their passing, and we had to go to the ball first, every single time and never give up throughout the whole game."
“It came down to just working together and being positive. Our main goal was sectionals, and we got that accomplished, so we’re all very satisfied with ourselves."
