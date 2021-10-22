Munster doubles team advances to state semifinals

MEN'S SOCCER

PNW loses to Parkside: Dejan Rokvic's goal in the 61st minute was the lone strike to find nylon in Parkside's 1-0 win over Purdue Northwest at Dowling Park on Friday. The Pride (7-6-0, 6-4-0 GLIAC) had seven shots on goal, which were all saved, to the Rangers' five. Senior Ismael Contreras was sent off with a red card in the 82nd minute after have a yellow card 12 minutes prior. Parkside improved to 9-3-2, 6-3-1.

Matsuyama leads Zozo: Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama overcame cold temperatures and often steady rain showers to shoot a 2-under 68 Friday and take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship. Matsuyama, who trailed by a stroke after the first round following a 64 on the par-70, 7,041-yard Narashino Country Club course, had a two-round total of 8-under 132. Cameron Tringale birdied his final hole for a 66 and was in second place. Matt Wallace birdied his final three holes for a 69 and tied for third with Brendale Steele (68), two behind Matsuyama. Joaquin Niemann shot 71 after an opening 64 and was tied for fifth, three strokes behind.