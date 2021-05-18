Munster remains in control, wins ninth straight girls track and field sectional title

HIGHLAND — Even the ninth in a row of something can be special.

Munster cruised to another team sectional championship Tuesday in Highland, winning 11 events and totaling 222.5 points. It’s almost like the Mustangs had something to prove.

“This is really important because of conference,” freshman Kylee Marshall said. “We’ve been working so hard. I just feel like everybody’s ready. We had it in the bag.”

Munster finished second to Kankakee Valley in the Northwest Crossroads Conference. It stung.

Marshall did her part in rectifying that Tuesday, winning the 100 meters, the 200 and the long jump.

“I don’t want to be cocky, but I kind of was (expecting a big day),” Marshall said. “I just have to have that mindset to come in here and win.”

Mustangs senior Katie Hemingway won both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. She said the group of four runners agreed before the 3,200 to pace together because they all came in with similar times. Highland’s Mira Handley came out a little quicker than Hemingway expected.

“It was really impressive but with about 600 to go, I felt stronger and I really went for it,” Hemingway said. “It was a great race with those girls.”