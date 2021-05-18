Munster remains in control, wins ninth straight girls track and field sectional title

HIGHLAND — Even the ninth in a row of something can be special.
Munster cruised to another team sectional championship Tuesday in Highland, winning 11 events and totaling 222.5 points. It’s almost like the Mustangs had something to prove.
“This is really important because of conference,” freshman Kylee Marshall said. “We’ve been working so hard. I just feel like everybody’s ready. We had it in the bag.”
Munster finished second to Kankakee Valley in the Northwest Crossroads Conference. It stung.
Marshall did her part in rectifying that Tuesday, winning the 100 meters, the 200 and the long jump.
“I don’t want to be cocky, but I kind of was (expecting a big day),” Marshall said. “I just have to have that mindset to come in here and win.”
Mustangs senior Katie Hemingway won both the 1,600 and 3,200 runs. She said the group of four runners agreed before the 3,200 to pace together because they all came in with similar times. Highland’s Mira Handley came out a little quicker than Hemingway expected.
“It was really impressive but with about 600 to go, I felt stronger and I really went for it,” Hemingway said. “It was a great race with those girls.”
She passed Handley with that lap and a half remaining, eventually winning by almost six second with a time of 12 minutes, 42.87 seconds.
“We’ve been through a lot of stuff with losing girls and just being able to push through all of the regulations that have been thrown at us. It means a lot to all of us to win a sectional. That’s for sure,” Hemingway said.
Bowman finished third with 69.5 points. Sophomore Kaylin Cobb finished third in the long jump, second in the 200 and ran a leg with the first-place 400 relay team.
“That’s a big boost to my confidence. I have really bad anxiety and when I got to the line, I’m like ‘I’m not going to make it,’” Cobb said. “I stopped doubting myself. Even though we’re a small school, we can do big things.”
Precious Harvey shined for the host Trojans, winning both hurdles races convincingly. The senior had an injured hamstring and missed most of the season. She missed an additional 14 days due to contact tracing.
Her goal was to get below 50 seconds in the 300 hurdles. She won with a time of 48.75.
“I’m just really glad that I kept in shape over that break,” Harvey said. “I’m just pushing myself. I’m really trying to push myself.”
Highland was second overall with 131 points.