Munster reverses regular-season trend, defeats Highland in sectional play

MERRILLVILLE — Even in a sectional opener, where adrenaline tends to flow faster in both dugouts, it never hurts to have another motivator on your side.

Munster had that going for it Wednesday at Bill Metcalf Field. Highland had defeated the Mustangs twice during the regular season and were determined not to make it three losses and you’re out of the postseason.

Swinging hot bats from start to finish, the Mustangs ended Highland’s season, 11-2, to advance to Friday’s 5 p.m. Class 4A Sectional 1 semifinal, a game that will be followed by Morton vs. Lake Central.

“I talked to the team yesterday and told them we’re on a road to redemption to get to the championship game Monday because Highland beat us twice and Merrillville beat us too,” Munster coach Bob Shinkan said.

The Mustangs totaled 16 hits in what Shinkan called, “our best offensive effort this season.”

Munster took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, scored three more in the fourth and another three in the fifth to take a 9-1 lead.

Winning pitcher Bryce Schaum led the way with three hits and drove in three runs, and No. 3 hitter and No. 2 starting pitcher Brady Ginaven doubled, singled and drove in three runs.