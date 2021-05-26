Munster reverses regular-season trend, defeats Highland in sectional play

MERRILLVILLE — Even in a sectional opener, where adrenaline tends to flow faster in both dugouts, it never hurts to have another motivator on your side.
Munster had that going for it Wednesday at Bill Metcalf Field. Highland had defeated the Mustangs twice during the regular season and were determined not to make it three losses and you’re out of the postseason.
Swinging hot bats from start to finish, the Mustangs ended Highland’s season, 11-2, to advance to Friday’s 5 p.m. Class 4A Sectional 1 semifinal, a game that will be followed by Morton vs. Lake Central.
“I talked to the team yesterday and told them we’re on a road to redemption to get to the championship game Monday because Highland beat us twice and Merrillville beat us too,” Munster coach Bob Shinkan said.
The Mustangs totaled 16 hits in what Shinkan called, “our best offensive effort this season.”
Munster took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, scored three more in the fourth and another three in the fifth to take a 9-1 lead.
Winning pitcher Bryce Schaum led the way with three hits and drove in three runs, and No. 3 hitter and No. 2 starting pitcher Brady Ginaven doubled, singled and drove in three runs.
“As soon as we start hitting the ball, hitting is contagious and it is exciting and it just gets everybody pumped up. We had guys who just came through at the right time,” Shinkan said.
Battling a touch of wildness early, Schaum limited the Trojans to one run in five innings. Highland had no trouble putting runners on base, but had trouble bringing them home, stranding seven runners in the first three innings. After Schaum retired the first two batters in the first, Highland strung together a double, two singles, a wild pitch and a walk but turned it into just one run, which came home on Bryce Ozelie’s single.
“Knowing that we dropped two on them earlier, we knew we had to come out firing and we knew that they could put up runs at any time we knew we had to jump first,” Schaum said. “I think everybody looked at that and everybody was finding the barrel.”
The Mustangs produced at least one hit from all nine spots in the batting order.
“That is a very good Highland team and they proved that twice in the regular season,” Schaum said. “They just came up short today.”
Left-hander Jacob Thometz moved from the outfield to the mound for the final two innings and limited the Trojans to one run. Thometz, the team’s leadoff hitter, also reached base four times with a walk and three singles.
Mustangs right fielder Tyler Lukowski lent Thometz a hand by racing deep into foul territory and going horizontal to snag a flyball before it hit the turf.
“He’s really good out there,” Shinkan said. “He’s really good.”
Highland (23-6) had defeated Munster (18-11) on back-to-back days (May 3-4) by scores of 9-3 and 2-0.
“Ever since the draw came out with Highland we’ve been talking about this: ‘Guys, they’ve beaten us twice,” Shinkan said. “We knew that all we had to do was come and play our ballgame. We just hit the ball today and that was the thing.”