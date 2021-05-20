Munster snaps Highland's sectional streak, winning first in five years

EAST CHICAGO — Calumet’s 400-meter relay team had big plans for this postseason.
They were derailed Thursday at the EC Central Sectional when an awkward exchange from the second to third leg left resulted in Jerrell Johnson leaving the track on a trainer’s cart. Justin Marshall stepped on his teammate’s leg.
Marshall had already won the 100-meter dash. He was scraped and bruised but continued, winning the 200 and running a leg on the first-place 1,600-meter relay.
“I could run a little faster,” Marshall said. “I want to go to state.”
Munster won four events and squeezed out a team title, totaling 141 points to the Trojans’ 139.5. The Mustangs last won a sectional title in 2016. Highland won the last three sectional championships, from 2017 through 2019.
Highland hurdler Ethan Litavecz won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.93. That’s 0.06 better than Munster’s Varrick Allen. The two swapped places in the 300 hurdles.
Munster and Highland met twice during the regular season. Litavecz won the 300 and Allen the 110 the first time. Allen won both events in the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet.
“We’re close every time, stride-for-stride every time,” Litavecz said. “We go at each other every race. It’s nice to have someone like that. We make each other better.”
Litavecz also advanced to the regional with a third-place high jump. He and Allen each advance with the 1,600-meter relay teams, as well. Highland was third, Munster second.
“I’ve made it to regionals in all my events so I’m pretty satisfied,” Litavecz said.
Lucas Guerra, Litavecz’s teammate, had a grueling day. He won the 1,600, the 3,200, the 800 and anchored a regional-qualifying 1,600 relay team. He’ll scratch on the 800 next week.
“I was trying to score as many points as possible for my team,” the Georgetown recruit said. “That was probably one of my best efforts (in the relay) given that I just did a 3,200 right before it. I didn’t have anything left and that’s all I can ask for. To be able to come into a day like this and run four or five miles, collectively, comes from my last few years of running and building up my mileage every season.”
Calumet was third in the team scores with 78, followed by Morton with 69.5 and Illiana Christian with 63.
Runners take off from the start in the 1600-meter run Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Lucas Guerra wins the 1600-meter run Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Ethan Litavecz, center, runs the 110-meter hurdles Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Tyler Reyna competes in the discus throw Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Varrick Allen, left, runs the 110-meter hurdles edging out Highland’s Ethan Litavecz, right, Thursday during the EC Central boys tra…
Calumet’s Justin Marshall, center, wins the 200-meter dash Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Highland’s Christian Rios competes in the discus throw Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Jeremiah Lovett competes in the high jump Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
Munster’s Jeremiah Lovett competes in the high jump Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
West Side’s Payton Jordan clears 6 feet in the high jump on his first try Thursday during the EC Central boys track and field sectional.
