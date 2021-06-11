Munster's Bryce Schaum develops into one of the Region's aces

Part of his improvement as a pitcher can be attributed to his fastball climbing into the mid-80s, but that’s not his main weapon.

Schaum gets most of his strikeouts on a breaking ball that he said he started throwing when he was 13 years old. Schaum’s 10-strikeout performance vs. Valpo included eight swinging strikeouts against his breaking pitch. The hitters possibly knew it was coming and still couldn’t hit it.

The pitch doesn’t easily fit into a prototype, because it doesn’t drop off the table in the manner of a 12-to-6 curveball. It doesn’t have the classic sharp horizontal bite of a slider.

Compounding the confounding nature of the pitch for hitters is the wrinkle that enables Schaum to manipulate it.

“I can change it and get some early break on it and ruin the timing a little,” said Schaum, who has committed to Carthage College. “I can get the late break, and I think it really messes with their timing.”

The effectiveness of a breaking pitch is only as good as the confidence a pitcher has in his ability to control it.

“I just have a real feel for it,” Schaum said. “I’m confident to throw it (on) any count. They know it’s coming. I just know I can beat them with it, still.”