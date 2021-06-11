Munster's Bryce Schaum develops into one of the Region's aces

MUNSTER — Munster’s Bryce Schaum could be the Region’s biggest surprise on the mound this season.
Even with COVID-19 wiping away the 2020 season, it wasn’t too difficult to guess which pitchers from the Region might dominate as seniors.
Grant Comstock (Valparaiso), Will Pettit (Crown Point), Bret Matthys (Hanover Central) and Lake Central’s Carter Doorn — then pitching for Illiana Christian — had shown enough as sophomores to carry reputations into this season.
By his recollection, Schaum pitched four varsity innings in 2019 and had eight at-bats.
Things have changed.
Nobody possibly has made a bigger contribution than Schaum for the Mustangs, who face Fishers at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in a semistate matchup at Kokomo's Municipal Stadium.
Schaum takes a 6-1 record and 1.66 ERA into the game. He has 110 strikeouts in 63 1/3 innings and has limited the opposition to a .170 batting average. A third baseman when he’s not on the mound, Schaum has 23 RBIs, second on the team to Tyler Lukowski (24). Schaum pitched the Mustangs to victory vs. Valparaiso in the regional semifinals and contributed a three-run home run in the final.
Part of his improvement as a pitcher can be attributed to his fastball climbing into the mid-80s, but that’s not his main weapon.
Schaum gets most of his strikeouts on a breaking ball that he said he started throwing when he was 13 years old. Schaum’s 10-strikeout performance vs. Valpo included eight swinging strikeouts against his breaking pitch. The hitters possibly knew it was coming and still couldn’t hit it.
The pitch doesn’t easily fit into a prototype, because it doesn’t drop off the table in the manner of a 12-to-6 curveball. It doesn’t have the classic sharp horizontal bite of a slider.
Compounding the confounding nature of the pitch for hitters is the wrinkle that enables Schaum to manipulate it.
“I can change it and get some early break on it and ruin the timing a little,” said Schaum, who has committed to Carthage College. “I can get the late break, and I think it really messes with their timing.”
The effectiveness of a breaking pitch is only as good as the confidence a pitcher has in his ability to control it.
“I just have a real feel for it,” Schaum said. “I’m confident to throw it (on) any count. They know it’s coming. I just know I can beat them with it, still.”
And when it doesn’t come, surprised hitters often walk back to the dugout having been frozen by a fastball called for a third strike.
In a dominant six-start midseason stretch, Schaum struck out 72 batters in 39 1/3 innings, posted a 1.06 ERA and limited the opposition to a .149 batting average. He reached double figures in strikeouts in all six starts.
Schaum was selected to the North squad for the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association’s North/South All-Star Series in Evansville, which takes place June 25-27. Other Region standouts selected to the team include Comstock, Doorn, Jared Comia (Hanover Central), Cal Curiel (Crown Point) and Jaden Deel (Hobart).
Munster’s No. 2 starting pitcher, Brady Ginaven, projects as a potential all-star a year from now.
A varsity pitcher since his freshman season, Ginaven throws harder than Schaum, regularly reaching 90 mph on the radar gun.
Early in the postseason, teams with two starting strong pitchers make for tough outs. At this stage, when the second starter is available out of the bullpen, that bodes particularly well for teams whose starters bring different styles.
Munster coach Bob Shinkan has the option of going to Ginaven (7-3, 3.37) at Schaum’s first sign of fatigue, which will force opposing hitters to speed up their bats.
Gianven has had a hot hand of late. Starting with his six-inning no-hitter against Griffith, Ginaven went 3-0 with a 1.15 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings.
If the Mustangs need to use a third pitcher, reliever Jake Thometz brings a completely different look as a left-hander.
Munster finds itself one more win away from competing for a 4A state title at Victory Field in Indianapolis, despite finishing tied for second, four games behind Andrean in the Northwest Crossroads Conference standings with a 6-4 record.
“We were putting things together with different lineups and you have your ups and downs during the season, but these kids focused on the postseason and just came together,” Shinkan said.
The Mustangs’ season in many ways has followed the path of its best player, the best coming at the end.