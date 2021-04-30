Munster's final web gem closes out win over Lake Central

Hunter Snyder, who in the first inning had doubled and scored on a double by the next batter, Connor Misch, came to the plate in the seventh with two outs and a runner on first and Lake Central leading by a run. The left-handed-hitting Snyder hit a high opposite-field fly that tailed toward the line.

Kozy covered a lot of ground swiftly, dug the ball out of the corner and let it rip.

“I hurried up and got over there, bobbled it a little, saw the runner going and I figured let it eat, chuck it down there, let it go,” Kozy said.

Said Wittkamp: “When he let that throw go, I saw it was high. I didn’t know if it was going to sail over me, so I kind of waited for it, and once I saw it was coming to me I knew we had him. Great throw. Great throw.”

Lake Central coach Mike Swartzentruber second-guessed himself for sending the runner with Misch, the No. 3 hitter, up next, but given what a spectacular play it took to secure the out and the victory, nobody else seemed to share that sentiment.

“He digs it out of the grass over there and he just let it fly,” Shinkan said of the game-saving play. “Naturally, I would have sent the runner myself, too. He just threw a strike to home plate and that’s the ballgame.”