Munster's fraternal Wittkamp twins star in different roles in theater, on the diamond

MUNSTER — As an actor in Munster’s theater program and a choir member (pre-COVID), Andrew Wittkamp always faces the audience. As for his fraternal twin Evan, the back of his head is all spectators see, except on those rare instances when a baseball gets past him and he chases it wearing a mask, or when he sheds the mask to race under a popup.
In a very strong sense, it’s appropriate that the team captain can see only his teammates when performing his job as the Mustangs’ catcher. The twins are fraternal, although they have been mistaken as identical throughout their lives. Evan has worked behind the scenes of theater productions on the technical side, but has never expressed an interest in performing in the arts. Bill Wittkamp, the twins’ grandfather, and Matt, their uncle, can be found at games seated in lawn chairs situated behind the backstop, the best possible vantage point for watching the back of Evan’s head all night.
“One is a jock, and one is a poet,” said the grandfather, an enthusiast of both baseball and the arts. “Andrew is more refined than Evan, a baseball player, a catcher on top of that.”
The receiving aspect of a catcher’s duties has something in common with a third-base coach: You only notice them when they fail. That’s why Wittkamp is among the most anonymous good baseball players in the Region. That’s not to say his job is thankless. His pitchers and coaches appreciate him, and his opponents respect him.
“Evan’s a great catcher,” Munster right-hander Brady Ginaven said after Wittkamp caught his six-inning no-hitter. “He sets up well. He’s very, very reliable back there. Balls in the dirt, he blocks them. I can throw basically anything to him and he’ll stop it. He’s doing great.”
Griffith coach Brian Jennings watches opponents the moment they get off the bus.
“He’s a leader. You could see the kid’s a leader. I watched him (Saturday) when they got here and they’re getting ready to stretch. He’s the one getting everybody going,” Jennings said after Wittkamp contributed three hits from the bottom of the order. “And being a catcher, you’ve got to be a leader. You’ve got to be the one who’s not afraid to get on somebody. I was impressed with him swinging the bat tonight, too.”
Uncle Matt, a 1993 Munster graduate who played football, baseball and golf, attends all of both of his nephews’ performances and offers insight on what makes both successful.
“As a former pitcher, I know the value of a good catcher. You trust the signs that they put down. They know the hitters as much as you do. They’re into the game as much as you are. They’ll remember that this guy his last time at bat tried to pull an outside pitch, or tried to take a curveball and pull it if he’s right-handed,” Matt said. “And if you miss on a pitch, he’s going to stop it, he’s going to get in front of it and he’s kind of the general on the field, and just totally understands the flow and the feel because every game has its own feel. And as a pitcher, you’re relying on your catcher to know that flow and feel, and if it’s not working for you as a pitcher how they can get the flow and feel to change.”
He summed up how he thinks Evan does in those areas.
“I wish I could have pitched to my nephew,” he said. “As a pitcher, you have catchers you just like to throw to. You like the way they receive the ball. You like the way that they accept the pitch that you’re throwing. Whereas as some catchers want to force themselves to catch it, you want a catcher who is a receiver. I think it’s just like being a quarterback you have some receivers you like to throw to and you might have some receivers who might be better, but you don’t throw to them as well.”
Tall and narrow, Evan doesn’t have a typical catcher’s body type.
“If you had told me when he was in Babe Ruth that he would play varsity, get lettered as a sophomore and be the team captain, I wouldn’t have believed it,” his grandfather said. “I didn’t think he had that kind of potential, but he works very hard at it. I think his advantage as a catcher is that he’s very smart. He knows the position, he thinks all the time, and I think that gives him an edge.”
The same tool gives Andrew an edge on stage, according to Uncle Matt.
“Memory, and understanding also the flow of a play. You can go see a play and one production one night might not be the same even though you’re seeing the same play the next night,” he said about Andrew’s strengths. “And I think the actors and stage performers understand that flow also, so it’s kind of like sports.”
Evan takes after his oldest brother, David, an athlete, and Andrew follows in the footsteps of Timothy, the second-oldest.
“As somebody who wasn’t involved in theater and drama, what I came to understand was that those kids who are in theater, drama, music, they’re putting in just as much effort and time as any athlete,” Uncle Matt said. “And when you’re in high school and you’re an athlete you think, ‘Oh my gosh, I have practice until 6 o’clock every evening.’ And you don’t realize those kids, they’re probably there ’til 8 o’clock. They’re helping get the stage ready. They’re helping with the costumes. They’re helping with the sets. And I never realized as an athlete, until my nephews came along who were into theater and music and drama, they deserve their letters just as much as kids who are into sports.”
Evan, hidden by a mask and facing away from the audience, doesn’t need the adoration of the crowd. He’s the only player on the field who doesn’t need to crane his neck to measure his success, spelled out in numbers on the scoreboard.
“If I’m not seen, that means I’m doing my job well,” Evan said. “I’d rather do my job well and not be seen than to not do my job and be seen.”
Munster baseball coach Bob Shinkan said his catcher is doing a terrific job behind the plate and didn’t stop there: “Great family.”