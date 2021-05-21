Munster's fraternal Wittkamp twins star in different roles in theater, on the diamond

“He’s a leader. You could see the kid’s a leader. I watched him (Saturday) when they got here and they’re getting ready to stretch. He’s the one getting everybody going,” Jennings said after Wittkamp contributed three hits from the bottom of the order. “And being a catcher, you’ve got to be a leader. You’ve got to be the one who’s not afraid to get on somebody. I was impressed with him swinging the bat tonight, too.”

“As a former pitcher, I know the value of a good catcher. You trust the signs that they put down. They know the hitters as much as you do. They’re into the game as much as you are. They’ll remember that this guy his last time at bat tried to pull an outside pitch, or tried to take a curveball and pull it if he’s right-handed,” Matt said. “And if you miss on a pitch, he’s going to stop it, he’s going to get in front of it and he’s kind of the general on the field, and just totally understands the flow and the feel because every game has its own feel. And as a pitcher, you’re relying on your catcher to know that flow and feel, and if it’s not working for you as a pitcher how they can get the flow and feel to change.”