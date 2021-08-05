COLLEGE SPORTS
Munster's Vukadinovich commits to Ole Miss: Munster senior Paige Vukadinovich made her pledge to Ole Miss to play softball on Twitter Thursday. The outfielder was a Times second team all-area selection after hitting .520 with 36 RBIs in her junior season.
Merrillville's Dilosa chooses Dodge City: Merrillville senior Cailynn Dilosa committed to Dodge City Community College in Kansas on Thursday, according to her AAU coach Toi Smith-Baylor. Dilosa scored 11.1 points per game in 19 contests for the Pirates last season, and was a Times all-area honorable mention pick.
PRO BASEBALL
Cubs get sports betting approval: The Chicago Cubs are one step closer to hosting legal sports betting at Wrigley Field after getting approval Thursday from the Commission on Chicago Landmarks to build a proposed two-story sportsbook adjacent to the historic ballpark. A partnership with DraftKings, the glass-walled sportsbook would be located at Addison Street and Sheffield Ave. at the southeast corner of Wrigley Field. It still requires approval from the City Council, the Illinois Gaming Board and the National Park Service, after the ballpark’s designation last year as a National Historic Landmark. Wrigley Field, which was built in 1914, was designated a Chicago landmark in 2004. Allowed by the 2019 Illinois Sports Wagering Act, the Wrigley Field sportsbook still requires the City Council to sign off on a proposed ordinance enabling Chicago sports venues to get sports wagering licenses, as well as approval from the state gaming board.
Note: Tribune News Services report.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
RailCats walk-off Sioux Falls: Jose Mercado's groundball through the infield gave the Gary SouthShore RailCats a 2-1 walk-off win over Sioux Falls on Thursday. Gary (29-43) only mustered five hits over 11 innings while the Canaries (27-43) had on per inning. Jacob Talamante hit a sacrifice fly to score Alec Olund in the seventh to tie the game at 1.