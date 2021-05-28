 Skip to main content
MVC Tournament baseball pairings
urgent

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

MVC Tournament

AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Tuesday

Game 1: Illinois State 10, Evansville 9 (12 inn.)

Game 2: Valpo 6, Missouri State 4 (10 inn.)

Wednesday

Game 3: Dallas Baptist 12, Valpo 2

Game 4: Indiana State 5, Illinois State 2

Game 5: Southern Illinois 13, Bradley 1

Thursday

Game 6: Valpo 6, Illinois State 5

Friday

Game 7: Dallas Baptist 4, Bradley 2 (susp. B6), 11 a.m.

Game 8: Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Game 9: If DBU wins, Loser Game 8 vs. Valpo, or if BU wins, DBU vs. Loser Game 8 6 p.m.

Saturday

Game 10: Teams TBD, TBD

Game 11: Teams TBD, TBD

Game 12: Teams TBD, TBD

Saturday

Game 13: Teams TBD, TBD

