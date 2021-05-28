MVC Tournament baseball pairings

Baseball
MVC Tournament
AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
Tuesday
Game 1: Illinois State 10, Evansville 9 (12 inn.)
Game 2: Valpo 6, Missouri State 4 (10 inn.)
Wednesday
Game 3: Dallas Baptist 12, Valpo 2
Game 4: Indiana State 5, Illinois State 2
Game 5: Southern Illinois 13, Bradley 1
Thursday
Game 6: Valpo 6, Illinois State 5
Friday
Game 7: Dallas Baptist 4, Bradley 2 (susp. B6), 11 a.m.
Game 8: Indiana State vs. Southern Illinois, 2 p.m.
Game 9: If DBU wins, Loser Game 8 vs. Valpo, or if BU wins, DBU vs. Loser Game 8 6 p.m.
Saturday
Game 10: Teams TBD, TBD
Game 11: Teams TBD, TBD
Game 12: Teams TBD, TBD
Saturday
Game 13: Teams TBD, TBD