MVC Tournament baseball pairings
urgent

Baseball stock
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

MVC Tournament

AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

Tuesday

Game 1: Illinois State 10, Evansville 9 (12 inn.)

Game 2: Valpo 6, Missouri State 4 (10 inn.)

Wednesday

Game 3: Dallas Baptist 12, Valpo 2

Game 4: Indiana State 5, Illinois State 2

Game 5: Southern Illinois 13, Bradley 1

Thursday

Game 6: Valpo 6, Illinois State 5

Friday

Game 7: Dallas Baptist 10, Bradley 5

Game 8: Indiana State 11, Southern Illinois 8

Game 9: Southern Illinois 11, Valpo 5

Saturday

Game 10: Dallas Baptist vs. Indiana State, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Southern Illinois vs. Game 10 loser, 3 p.m.

Sunday

Game 12: Championship, 11 a.m.

Game 13: Championship (if necessary), 3 p.m.

