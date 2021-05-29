MVC Tournament baseball pairings

Baseball
MVC Tournament
AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS
Tuesday
Game 1: Illinois State 10, Evansville 9 (12 inn.)
Game 2: Valpo 6, Missouri State 4 (10 inn.)
Wednesday
Game 3: Dallas Baptist 12, Valpo 2
Game 4: Indiana State 5, Illinois State 2
Game 5: Southern Illinois 13, Bradley 1
Thursday
Game 6: Valpo 6, Illinois State 5
Friday
Game 7: Dallas Baptist 10, Bradley 5
Game 8: Indiana State 11, Southern Illinois 8
Game 9: Southern Illinois 11, Valpo 5
Saturday
Game 10: Dallas Baptist vs. Indiana State, 11 a.m.
Game 11: Southern Illinois vs. Game 10 loser, 3 p.m.
Sunday
Game 12: Championship, 11 a.m.
Game 13: Championship (if necessary), 3 p.m.