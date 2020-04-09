MY FAVORITE GAMES: Merrillville upsets No. 1 Munster, snaps Mustangs’ 19-game winning streak

James Boyd's No. 9: I wasn’t necessarily surprised that Merrillville won this game, but it was the manner in which it happened that was jarring. Star junior guard Keon Thompson Jr. didn’t have a huge offensive performance, and I thought that was vital for the Pirates to even have a chance against Munster.
Instead, it was Merrillville's collective effort that overwhelmed the Mustangs from start to finish. When the game was over, I just remember thinking to myself, "Well, March Madness is definitely here."
EAST CHICAGO — Merrillville guard Juwan Bandy knew Munster wasn’t going to give his team anything easy in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional semifinals.
“Everybody was doubting us,” Bandy said. “They’re the No. 4 (Class 4A) team in the state. Everyone expected us to lose.”
The Pirates led for the entire game and were trying to hold off a late comeback by the Mustangs, who were on a 19-game winning streak. But Bandy didn’t worry about his squad being the underdog. He was too focused on seizing the moment.
In the fourth quarter, the junior scored nine of his 13 points to help Merrillville upset Times No. 1 Munster 63-53 and hand the Mustangs their first loss since Dec. 6. Bandy drained four mid-range jumpers, a shot he worked on all summer, and split a pair of free throws in the final frame to cap off the wire-to-wire victory.
“(Bandy) was one of those guys that got a little time on varsity last year,” Pirates coach Bo Patton said. “But he’s by far our most skilled player. … Of course, Keon (Thompson Jr.) might be a little better and more aggressive. But Juwan Bandy was huge in that fourth quarter."
Bandy, who also had one rebound and one assist, was one of four players to score in double figures for Merrillville. Thompson scored a team-high 19 points, snagged a game-high 14 rebounds and dished out four assists. Junior guard Dorian Harris added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, and junior forward Austin Powell poured in a season-high 12 points to go along with two rebounds.
Throughout the contest, Powell was clearly in pain. The junior missed the Pirates’ sectional-opening win over Morton on Tuesday with a left shoulder injury but returned to action against Munster. Despite the discomfort, he neutralized the Mustangs' 2-3 zone by making his first five shots from the field.
“I just wanted to come out hot,” Powell said. “I knew I had to have a big game for us to win. All of us had to.”
Thompson has proven all season that he is one of the top scorers in the state, evidenced by a school-record tying 52-point performance against Portage on Jan. 24. However, the star junior said he isn’t concerned with his personal success. Merrillville (11-12) had six players score, and Thompson believes his team is at its best when everyone has a chance to contribute.
He also added that the Pirates were seeking revenge, especially since Munster won their previous matchup 60-42 on Jan. 18. Merrillville bounced back Friday (March 6) by holding the Mustangs to 30.8% shooting from the field.
"We tried to come out the way they did to us in the regular season," said Thompson, who is the Pirates' all-time leading scorer. "We did it at the most important (time) — in the postseason. We really just stuck together and stayed with the game plan."
Junior guard Luka Balac led Munster (21-2) with a game-high 21 points, six rebounds and one block. He scored 15 points in the second half, but it wasn't enough to help the Mustangs overcome a 17-point, third-quarter deficit.
“Give Merrillville all of the credit,” Munster coach Mike Hackett wrote in a message to The Times. “They made plays/shots the whole game when they needed to. Us .… not so much.”
Lake Central 52, EC Central 34: The Cardinals (12-12) displayed an obvious strategy Friday. They weren’t going to let Indians guard Nick Anderson get many open shots.
Lake Central's star senior was face-guarded for most of the night, still scoring a game-high 15 points, but senior forward Kyle Blum also chipped in with 12 points and two 3-pointers to secure a win. Indians coach Dave Milausnic commended Blum for making EC Central’s defense pay with timely baskets.
“That’s what he does,” Milausnic said. “He had a spell early this year when he was in a rut, and he just kept shooting. He’s confident right now, and he’s a kid that shot 44% from 3 last season as a junior, so he has the ability to stroke it.”
Lake Central (14-11) will face Merrillville on Saturday at 7 p.m. with a chance to win its 12th sectional title and first since 2018. Blum was a member of the Indians' last sectional championship squad and said he’s thrilled to have another opportunity to make history.
“Sophomore year when we won it, I wasn’t really a big part of the team,” said Blum, who also recorded three rebounds, two assists and one steal. “But after having that experience and that type of energy and leadership back in those days, I’m ready. I'm excited, man. This is what I've been waiting my whole life for.”
