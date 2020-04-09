MY FAVORITE GAMES: Merrillville upsets No. 1 Munster, snaps Mustangs’ 19-game winning streak

“(Bandy) was one of those guys that got a little time on varsity last year,” Pirates coach Bo Patton said. “But he’s by far our most skilled player. … Of course, Keon (Thompson Jr.) might be a little better and more aggressive. But Juwan Bandy was huge in that fourth quarter."

Bandy, who also had one rebound and one assist, was one of four players to score in double figures for Merrillville. Thompson scored a team-high 19 points, snagged a game-high 14 rebounds and dished out four assists. Junior guard Dorian Harris added 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, and junior forward Austin Powell poured in a season-high 12 points to go along with two rebounds.

Throughout the contest, Powell was clearly in pain. The junior missed the Pirates’ sectional-opening win over Morton on Tuesday with a left shoulder injury but returned to action against Munster. Despite the discomfort, he neutralized the Mustangs' 2-3 zone by making his first five shots from the field.

“I just wanted to come out hot,” Powell said. “I knew I had to have a big game for us to win. All of us had to.”