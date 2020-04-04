MY FAVORITE GAMES: Munster all smiles heading into postseason with win over LaPorte

LaPorte (10-12) set picks and found lanes with cuts through the Munster zone defense early. The Slicers led 15-12 after the first quarter.

The Mustangs (21-1) opened up the second quarter with a 19-2 run, building a lead as large as 14. LaPorte went almost six minutes without scoring.

Munster picked up where it left off in the second half, jumping on the Slicers with another run. This one was 10-0. Junior guard Luka Balac had four dunks by the end of the third quarter and the advantage ballooned to 21 points.

LaPorte scored only 11 points between the first and fourth quarters.

Friday was senior night at Munster. When Davis was a freshman, the Mustangs were 13-12. Munster’s post a 60-13 record since.

“It hasn’t really hit me yet (that any game could be my last). I’m pretty sure It’s not going to hit me until we lose,” Davis said. “I’m just having fun right now. I’m just excited for the postseason, excited to go out there and make a run."

Hammelgarn had four blocks in that decisive second quarter. He finished with six, to go with eight rebounds and four steals.