MY FAVORITE GAMES: Munster all smiles heading into postseason with win over LaPorte

David P. Funk’s No. 10: It wasn’t the closest game I’ve ever covered, but it was an entertaining one.
Munster was peaking, winning its 19th straight. Luka Balac had like six dunks. The defense was exceptional, led by Jeffrey Hemmelgarn’s four blocks and giant wingspan in the middle. The Mustangs hit shots. It was a good high school basketball team playing very well.
MUNSTER — Former White Sox manager Ozzie Guillen once said “Winning is fun and fun is winning.”
Times No. 1 Munster had a blast during the regular season, wrapping it up Friday night (Feb. 28) with a 73-39 win over visiting LaPorte.
“It’s just really fun being around my teammates, having a good time. We’re really starting to trust each other,” senior guard Josh Davis said. “When we play good, it’s getting really fun.”
Munster's last loss was on Dec. 6 at Hammond. The Mustangs are 19-0 since, winning by an average of over 25 points.
“We’ve been playing pretty well together as a unit. We trust each other a lot more (than earlier in the season),” senior Jeffrey Hemmelgarn said. “There’s always room to improve, so practice is always intense. Coach (Mike Hackett) is always quick to point out fixes because we know every little detail is important, especially (in the postseason)."
LaPorte (10-12) set picks and found lanes with cuts through the Munster zone defense early. The Slicers led 15-12 after the first quarter.
The Mustangs (21-1) opened up the second quarter with a 19-2 run, building a lead as large as 14. LaPorte went almost six minutes without scoring.
Munster picked up where it left off in the second half, jumping on the Slicers with another run. This one was 10-0. Junior guard Luka Balac had four dunks by the end of the third quarter and the advantage ballooned to 21 points.
LaPorte scored only 11 points between the first and fourth quarters.
Friday was senior night at Munster. When Davis was a freshman, the Mustangs were 13-12. Munster’s post a 60-13 record since.
“It hasn’t really hit me yet (that any game could be my last). I’m pretty sure It’s not going to hit me until we lose,” Davis said. “I’m just having fun right now. I’m just excited for the postseason, excited to go out there and make a run."
Hammelgarn had four blocks in that decisive second quarter. He finished with six, to go with eight rebounds and four steals.
“We’re always looking at the end goal of a state championship. We want to get there and we’re trying to take the necessary steps,” Hemmelgarn said.
Balac led the Mustangs with 19 points. Davis had 13. Garrott Ott-Large scored 16 points for LaPorte.
Munster has a bye in the first round of Class 4A sectional one. The Mustangs will the play the winner of the Morton and Merrillville Friday at EC Central. LaPorte hosts Michigan City in the first round of sectional three on Wednesday.
