MY FAVORITE GAMES: PJ Katona helps Munster stifles Crown Point

David P. Funk's No. 8: It’s always nice to a see a kid who paid his dues get a little glory.
PJ Katona played a big role as one of the players in front of Munster’s stifling 2-3 zone this year. He was a role player who’d paid his dues, did his job and got a little bit of the spotlight for a night.
CROWN POINT — PJ Katona's patience paid off and his five steals contributed to Munster's dominant defensive effort.
“I didn’t play much last year but I saw the seniors last year (play zone). I was on the bench just thinking ‘What can I do next year?,’” senior PJ Katona said. “I was jumping in the passing lanes.”
After switching to a 2-3 zone last year, Munster coach Mike Hackett and his staff looked at the metrics compared to previous seasons.
“Last year’s defensive numbers using that 2-3 zone were better, not even close to any other year that I’ve coached,” Hackett said. “We figured we would just stick with it.”
The decision proved to be a good one Friday night (Dec. 20), as the Times No. 5 Mustangs shut down the Crown Point offense in a 41-28 win.
The Bulldogs (2-3) scored only four points in the second quarter when the Mustangs began to pressure in the backcourt, in addition to the zone.
Things only got worse after halftime. Crown Point didn’t score in the third quarter and shot 24% for the game. Ben Uran’s free throw two minutes into the fourth quarter was the first point the Bulldogs scored in the second half.
“I don’t know if they just had an off shooting night or if our defense was that good. I’d like to think it was a little bit of a combination,” Hackett said.
Crown Point leading scorer Ty Smith made only 3 of 16 shots, finishing with a team-high nine points. He averaged 19.8 per game coming into Friday.
“When you know the other team can’t score, it’s fun. You can see it in their eyes. It’s fun,” Katona said. “They’re nervous. They’re scared. They all want to get the ball out of their hands.”
Katona was out in front of the Munster defense. He wreaked havoc with five steals and nine points to lead the Mustangs (5-1).
“When the pass is right across the top of the key and I can get my hands on that angle, it got layups. (Hackett) stresses that a lot at practice,” Katona said. “It’s all about reading their eyes. When they get comfortable, just jump the passing lane. It’s an easy layup every time.”
Gallery: Munster-Crown Point boys basketball
