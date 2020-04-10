MY FAVORITE GAMES: PJ Katona helps Munster stifles Crown Point

Things only got worse after halftime. Crown Point didn’t score in the third quarter and shot 24% for the game. Ben Uran’s free throw two minutes into the fourth quarter was the first point the Bulldogs scored in the second half.

“I don’t know if they just had an off shooting night or if our defense was that good. I’d like to think it was a little bit of a combination,” Hackett said.

Crown Point leading scorer Ty Smith made only 3 of 16 shots, finishing with a team-high nine points. He averaged 19.8 per game coming into Friday.

“When you know the other team can’t score, it’s fun. You can see it in their eyes. It’s fun,” Katona said. “They’re nervous. They’re scared. They all want to get the ball out of their hands.”

Katona was out in front of the Munster defense. He wreaked havoc with five steals and nine points to lead the Mustangs (5-1).

“When the pass is right across the top of the key and I can get my hands on that angle, it got layups. (Hackett) stresses that a lot at practice,” Katona said. “It’s all about reading their eyes. When they get comfortable, just jump the passing lane. It’s an easy layup every time.”

