Class 2A boys soccer state final: Cardinal Ritter vs. Bishop Noll

Bishop Noll's Bruno Zamora, left, and Jaime Hernandez celebrate their Class 2A state championship win over Indianapolis Cardinal Ritter on Oct. 26, 2018.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

For 2019-20, 2020-21 school years

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A

Sectional 1

E.C. Central, West Side, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster

Sectional 2

Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage Valparaiso

Sectional 3

LaPorte, Culver Academies, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley

Class 3A

Sectional 17

Calumet, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse

Sectional 18

Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Knox, New Prairie, River Forest, Wheeler

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean, Bowman, Roosevelt, Bishop Noll, Lake Station, Marquette Catholic, Whiting

Sectional 34

Boone Grove, Hebron, LaVille, North Judson, S.B. Career Academy, South Central, Westville

Class 1A

Sectional 49

21st Century, Covenant Christian, Hammond Academy, Kouts, Morgan Township, Washington Township

Sectional 50

Argos, Culver Community, LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis, Triton, West Central

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 4A

Sectional 1

E.C. Central, West Side, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster

Sectional 2

Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage, Valparaiso

Sectional 3

LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley

Class 3A

Sectional 17

Calumet, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse

Sectional 18

Culver Academies, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Knox, River Forest, Wheeler

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean, Bowman, Roosevelt, Bishop Noll, Lake Station, Marquette Catholic, Whiting

Sectional 34

Boone Grove, Hebron, North Judson, North Newton, Rensselaer Central, South Central, Westville, Winamac

Class 1A

Sectional 49

21st Century, Covenant Christian, Hammond Academy, Kouts, Morgan Township, Washington Township

Sectional 50

Argos, Culver Community, LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis, Triton, West Central

FOOTBALL

Class 6A

Sectional 1

Crown Point, Lake Central, Merrillville, Lafayette Jefferson (2019)

Sectional 2

Chesterton, Penn, Portage, Valparaiso (2019)

Chesterton, Penn, Portage, Elkhart (2020)

Class 5A

Sectional 9

LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Munster, South Bend Adams (2019)

LaPorte, Michigan City, Munster, Valparaiso (2020)

Class 4A

Sectioannl 17

E.C. Central, West Side, Griffith, Gavit, Morton, Highland, Hobart

Sectional 18

Culver Academies, Kankakee Valley, Logansport, New Prairie, Plymouth, South Bend Clay, South Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph

Class 3A

Sectional 25

Benton Central, Calumet, Hammond, Clark, Hanover Central, Knox, River Forest, Twin Lakes

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean, Boone Grove, Bowman, Bishop Noll, North Newton, Rensselaer Central, Wheeler, Whiting

Sectional 41

Culver Community, Roosevelt, Lake Station, South Newton, South Central, North Judson, West Central, Winamac

BOYS SOCCER

Class 3A

Sectional 1

E.C. Central, Bishop Noll, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Lowell, Munster

Sectional 2

Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso

Sectional 3

LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley

Class 2A

Sectional 17

Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, River Forest, Wheeler

Sectional 18

Benton Central, Boone Grove, Rensselear Central, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette

Class 1A

Sectional 33

Andrean, Covenant Christian, Hebron, Hammond Academy, Kouts

Sectional 34

LaVille, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Township, Oreogn-Davis, Washington Township, Westville

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 3A

Sectional 1

Crown Point, E.C. Central, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Munster

Sectional 2

Chesterton, Hobart, Merrillville, Michigan City, Portage, Valparaiso

Sectional 3

LaPorte, Mishawaka, South Bend Adams, Sound Bend Riley, South Bend Saint Joseph

Class 2A

Sectional 17

Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, River Forest, Wheeler

Sectional 18

Benton Central, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Twin Lakes, West Lafayette

Class 1A

Sectional 33

Andrean, Boone Grove, Bishop Noll, Hebron, Rensselaer Central

Sectional 34

Covenant Christian, Kouts, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Township, Washington Township, Westville

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Sectional 1

West Side, E.C. Central, Morton, Highland, Lake Central, Merrillville, Munster

Sectional 2

Chesterton, Crown Point, Hobart, Lowell, Portage, Valparaiso

Sectional 3

LaPorte, Michigan City, Mishawaka, Plymouth, South Bend Adams, South Bend Riley

Class 3A

Sectional 17

Calumet, Griffith, Hammond, Clark, Gavit, Lighthouse

Sectional 18

Culver Acadmies, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Knox, River Forest, Wheeler

Class 2A

Sectional 33

Andrean, Bowman, Roosevelt, Bishop Noll. Lake Station, Whiting

Sectional 34

Boone Grove, Hebron, North Judson, North Newton, Rensselaer Cnetral, Winamac

Sectional 35

Bremen, LaVille, Rochester, South Bend Career Academy, South Central, Westville

Class 1A

Sectional 49

21st Century, Covenant Christian, Hammond Academy, Kouts, Marquette Catholic, Morgan Townhsip, Washington Township

Sectional 50

Argos, Culver Community, LaCrosse, Oregon-Davis, Triton, West Central

