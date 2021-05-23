NJCAA Division I Midwest District baseball pairings

Baseball
NJCAA Division I Midwest District
At South Suburban
Thursday’s results
Game 1: Wabash Valley (Illinois) 15, South Suburban 4, 6 innings
Game 2: Indian Hills (Iowa) 16, Kaskaskia (Illinois) 5
Friday
Game 3: Kaskaskia 6, South Suburban 3
Game 4: Wabash Valley 6, Indian Hills 1
Game 5: Indian Hills 12, Kaskaskia 4, 7 innings
Saturday
Game 6: Indian Hills 10, Wabash Valley 4
Game 7: Indian Hills, Wabash Valley
