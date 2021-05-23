 Skip to main content
NJCAA Division I Midwest District baseball pairings
NJCAA Division I Midwest District baseball pairings

Baseball stock (copy)
Hillary Smith, File, The Times

Baseball

NJCAA Division I Midwest District

At South Suburban

Thursday’s results

Game 1: Wabash Valley (Illinois) 15, South Suburban 4, 6 innings

Game 2: Indian Hills (Iowa) 16, Kaskaskia (Illinois) 5

Friday

Game 3: Kaskaskia 6, South Suburban 3

Game 4: Wabash Valley 6, Indian Hills 1

Game 5: Indian Hills 12, Kaskaskia 4, 7 innings

Saturday

Game 6: Indian Hills 10, Wabash Valley 4

Game 7: Indian Hills, Wabash Valley

