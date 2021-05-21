NJCAA Division I Midwest District baseball pairings

Baseball
NJCAA Division I Midwest District
At South Suburban
Thursday’s results
Game 1: Wabash Valley (Illinois) 15, South Suburban 4, 6 innings
Game 2: Indian Hills (Iowa) 16, Kaskaskia (Illinois) 5
Friday
Game 3: South Suburban vs. Kaskaskia (Illinois), 9 a.m.
Game 4: Wabash Valley vs. Indian Hills (Iowa), noon
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 3 p.m.
Saturday
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 11 a.m.
Game 7: Same teams as Game 6 (if necessary), 2 p.m.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!