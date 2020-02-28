No. 2 Chesterton rides seniors to 31st straight home win

CHESTERTON — Jake Warren hasn’t had many big offensive performances for Times No. 2 Chesterton, but in the team’s regular-season finale against No. 9 West Side, he put on a show.
Midway through the second quarter on Friday, the senior forward slipped a screen and caught a pass from senior forward Jake Wadding for a layup. On the Trojans’ next possession, Wadding repeated the action with another pinpoint pass, and Warren again scored easily at the rim.
The two seniors’ chemistry was on full display, as Warren poured in a game- and season-high 22 points to guide Chesterton to a 67-53 win on senior night. Warren scored 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and said it felt amazing to earn a victory in the final home game of his prep career.
“It’s a special moment, especially on senior night,” Warren said. “But I was mostly worried about the win streak that we kept alive. We have a 31-game home winning streak in the regular season, and that meant a lot to us.”
Trojans coach Marc Urban said he wasn’t concerned with any of the senior night festivities becoming a distraction for his team. After presenting Warren, Wadding and classmate Alex Schmidt with framed jerseys at the beginning of the game, the Chesterton jumped out to an early 11-2 lead and never looked back.
Warren was one of three players to score in double figures for the Trojans (21-2), as sophomore guard Travis Grayson scored 15 points and senior guard Schmidt added 12 points. Wadding had eight points and shot 4 of 4 at the charity stripe.
“When we move the basketball and the players move as well, we’re all better because of that movement,” Urban said. “I think we had some good movement, and Warren was the main one on the receiving side of it. But everyone has been on that side of it throughout the year, and our kids are unselfish.”
When the seniors were subbed out in the game’s closing seconds, they were met with a standing ovation from the home crowd. Schmidt said walking off of Chesterton's court was surreal because of all of the experiences he’s had on it.
He also reflected on how his relationships with Warren and Wadding have grown over the years. The senior said he wouldn’t want to play alongside anyone else and hopes they can keep their high school careers going for as long as possible.
“I’ve been friends with Jake Wadding since I was about four years old,” Schmidt said. “We played baseball, basketball and football together. I’ve played AAU with both of those guys since fifth grade. Ever since then, we knew we wanted to win a sectional and be the best we could be. It’s been a blessing to play with these guys. I love them to death.”
The Trojans will take on Lowell in the Class 4A Valparaiso Sectional on Tuesday. Chesterton defeated the Red Devils 64-40 on Dec. 7, and Urban said his team must make things tough on standout junior guard Christopher Mantis in order to down Lowell once again.
Despite Friday’s defeat, Cougars coach Chris Buggs said his team’s relentless effort was a positive takeaway. Junior center Mason Nicholson scored a team-high 16 points, including a handful of rim-rocking dunks, and junior guard Quimari Peterson chipped in with 13 points.
West Side (12-8) will face Lake Central and star senior guard Nick Anderson on Wednesday in the Class 4A EC Central Sectional. The Cougars beat the Indians 55-50 on Dec. 10.
“I like our chances,” Buggs said. “We’ve played some really good competition this year, and I think that has done nothing but prepare us for the tournament. Now, we have to step up and do our best. I know this was a tough loss, but we’re excited.”