No. 2 Chesterton rides seniors to 31st straight home win

“When we move the basketball and the players move as well, we’re all better because of that movement,” Urban said. “I think we had some good movement, and Warren was the main one on the receiving side of it. But everyone has been on that side of it throughout the year, and our kids are unselfish.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When the seniors were subbed out in the game’s closing seconds, they were met with a standing ovation from the home crowd. Schmidt said walking off of Chesterton's court was surreal because of all of the experiences he’s had on it.

He also reflected on how his relationships with Warren and Wadding have grown over the years. The senior said he wouldn’t want to play alongside anyone else and hopes they can keep their high school careers going for as long as possible.

“I’ve been friends with Jake Wadding since I was about four years old,” Schmidt said. “We played baseball, basketball and football together. I’ve played AAU with both of those guys since fifth grade. Ever since then, we knew we wanted to win a sectional and be the best we could be. It’s been a blessing to play with these guys. I love them to death.”