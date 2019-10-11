{{featured_button_text}}
Morton at EC Central football

Morton's Paris Hewlett throws to an open receiver Friday in East Chicago.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Morton and EC Central traded penalties in a sluggish first half between the two teams sitting atop the Great Lakes Athletic Conference.

The Governors struck first with on a 13-yard touchdown run from La’Mayne Braswell on the first drive of the game, and it was a rare moment of continuity. Referees littered the field with flags as both squads were called for multiple penalties during plays and even after plays.

Despite the undisciplined display, Morton still mounted a 28-3 lead. In addition to Braswell, JoJo Johnson and Damaris Rias recorded rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, while Paris Hewlett threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Marcus Hardy in the first quarter.

