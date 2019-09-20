{{featured_button_text}}
Valparaiso at Chesterton football

Valparaiso's Tommy Burbee, center, surges forward for a gain against Chesterton Friday in Chesterton.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

CHESTERTON — Valparaiso's ground game has it out in front of rival Chesterton 23-0 after a dominant first half.

Junior running back Tommy Burbee ran for 125 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. Times No. 1 Valparaiso got on the board with a safety followed shortly by Burbee's first score of the night, a 25-yard scamper.

Burbee added 8-yard and 1-yard touchdowns as the Vikings' offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage. No. 4 Chesterton moved the ball at times but couldn't generate a run game.

Valparaiso will receive the kickoff to start the third quarter.

