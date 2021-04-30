Out of COVID-19 quarantine, goal-oriented Boone Grove opens season with no-hitter

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Drew Murray had already been through this in November. Boone Grove was on the brink of beginning its boys basketball season, and then its program was temporarily shut down due to COVID-19.
Roughly four months later, the Wolves found themselves in the same predicament, delaying the start of their baseball campaign because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I guess on the bright side, it's better to have (a quarantine) happen early on," Murray said. "It's never fun to do it, but we definitely lucked out with that happening at the beginning of the season instead of at the end."
Boone Grove was originally slated to host Portage in its season-opener March 30 but didn't actually begin its campaign until April 23. The Wolves faced Porter County Conference rival Hebron at home, and Murray was masterful.
The junior lefty threw the first no-hitter of his prep career to power Boone Grove to a 10-0 victory. A fielding error kept him away from a perfect game as he registered nine strikeouts and zero walks.
"I just really tried to go out there and throw strikes," Murray said. "It was definitely cool to look back and realize that even though we hadn't played yet, we were still able to get off to a hot start. That was awesome."
The Wolves followed up Murray's gem by throttling another PCC foe, Morgan Township, 12-2 at home Monday. This time Murray did his damage at the plate, going 2-for-2 with one homerun, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Senior catcher Ryan Pierce also had a big day, matching Murray with one homerun, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Murray commended Pierce, who started as a freshman when Boone Grove won the Class 2A state title in 2018, for being the team's vocal leader. Now as a senior, Pierce said he will do everything he can to guide his program back to Victory Field in Indianapolis.
"After that experience of winning state my freshman year, it's almost like anything less isn't really fun at that point," Pierce said, laughing. "We lost in (the sectional championship) my sophomore year, lost my junior year completely and then had to quarantine before this year, so there's definitely a sense of urgency with the team. We've started way above my expectations with these first two games. We've scored 22 runs already, so I know everybody on the team is ready to eat."
First-year coach Doug Hoover, a 1989 Boone Grove grad, has leaned on Pierce and Murray to steer the program. Before Hoover officially took over at his alma mater, he said he sat down with his team's ace and starting catcher to gauge their expectations for the season.
So far, their lofty objectives match his.
"I recognized that they were the leaders of the team, and I told them, 'Most importantly guys, we want to win and have fun along the way,'" Hoover said. "Our ultimate goal right from that very initial meeting with Drew and Ryan was to win state again. That is something that we truly believe. ... Even though I'm a rookie coach, I told them, 'The last time you won state, you had a rookie coach (Patrick Antone), so there's no reason why we can't do it, too.'"
After rainy weather postponed the Wolves' game at Westville on Wednesday, Boone Grove was slated to return to action Thursday at Hobart. Hoover said he'd appreciate some better weather so his players can gain more experience and continue to grow. However, he has reminded them that it's not about how they start, but rather how they finish.
Following a delayed start in basketball, the Wolves went on to clinch the team's first sectional crown since 2013.
Price hopes for the same result and even more in baseball.
"There's a lot of pride that goes into putting this jersey on and playing for this community," Price said. " ... We've set the bar really high, and (our fans) do expect greatness out of us. So, if we don't give them that, it feels like we've failed them, and we definitely don't want to fail them."