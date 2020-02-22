Pak, Hunzelman finish 1-2 in all-around to pace Chesterton at DAC meet

VALPARAISO — In what is arguably the strongest league in the state, Chesterton was hitting its routines on the way to a winning the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet on Saturday at Valparaiso.
Chesterton compiled a 113.875 on the strength of Mia Pak and Sophia Hunzelman, who finished 1-2 in all-around, to fuel the path to the team crown. Lake Central was runner-up with 112.55, while host Valpo was third with 111.575.
“The key is just to stay consistent throughout the whole meet,” Hunzelman said.
Pak finished with an all-around score 38.375, while Hunzelman was just behind at 37.75.
“I had a really good meet up until beam," Pak said, "but I had a team behind me who could pick me up. Thanks to them, I finished out strong."
Pak’s only visible flaw on the day was a fall near the end of her beam routine.
“It frustrates me, but it is what it is,” said Pak, who finished first in bars, vault and tied for first on floor exercise.
Hunzelman won beam and placed fourth in vault and floor.
It was the third straight DAC crown for Chesterton.
“I’m really proud of the girls,” Chesterton coach Dawn Mathys said. “They come together, and they help each other. Even when we have a little mistake here or there, they lift each other up.”
Mathys said the Trojans’ leadoff girls were stellar.
“I’m really proud of Abby Winland on bars, and Belle Marchetti led us off on vault and beam,” Mathys said. “Neither one of them has competed in a postseason meet before.”
Lake Central coach Karen Barcelli was pleased to finish second to Chesterton
“Their top girls just post those high scores, and they’re tough to beat,” she said.
Cloe Amanatidis was third in the all-around with a 37.6, while Maddie Bugg was second in vault to pace the Indians.
“It was a combined effort, so really everybody picked up each other’s slack (Saturday),” Barcelli said. “It wasn’t too much slack though, so it wasn’t bad.”
Amanatidis said the DAC was a good measuring stick for the Indians for next week’s Portage Sectional
“I feel like next week, since we had kind of had a feel of today, we’ll do better maybe,” she said.
“They definitely will,” Barcelli added. “This helps them. It’s a boost for them.”
Valpo coach Lorie Cook said the DAC meet might be stronger than the state finals.
“We have the three-highest scoring teams in the state -- Chesterton, us and Lake Central,” she said. “After Monday night’s meet, somebody outscored Crown Point, so Crown Point is the fifth-highest scoring team in the state now. We’re the hotbed. Our conference has dominated for the last 30 years.”
Lexy Malamatos finished fourth in all-around with a 37.40 to pace Valpo.
“We had a good team effort,” Cook said. “We had a few mistakes, and we’re going to get back in the gym and work. We’re not perfect yet. We haven’t had a perfect meet, and we’re going to keep at it.”