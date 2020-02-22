Pak, Hunzelman finish 1-2 in all-around to pace Chesterton at DAC meet

VALPARAISO — In what is arguably the strongest league in the state, Chesterton was hitting its routines on the way to a winning the Duneland Athletic Conference Meet on Saturday at Valparaiso.

Chesterton compiled a 113.875 on the strength of Mia Pak and Sophia Hunzelman, who finished 1-2 in all-around, to fuel the path to the team crown. Lake Central was runner-up with 112.55, while host Valpo was third with 111.575.

“The key is just to stay consistent throughout the whole meet,” Hunzelman said.

Pak finished with an all-around score 38.375, while Hunzelman was just behind at 37.75.

“I had a really good meet up until beam," Pak said, "but I had a team behind me who could pick me up. Thanks to them, I finished out strong."

Pak’s only visible flaw on the day was a fall near the end of her beam routine.

“It frustrates me, but it is what it is,” said Pak, who finished first in bars, vault and tied for first on floor exercise.

Hunzelman won beam and placed fourth in vault and floor.

It was the third straight DAC crown for Chesterton.